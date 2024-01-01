Black Mammoth Metals discovers large chargeability anomaly beneath historic Kimmel Mine at Leadore Silver-Lead-REE Property, Idaho

Share this article

Black Mammoth Metals Corp. [TSXV: BMM; OTC: LQRCF] reported results of a recently conducted induced polarization survey at its Leadore Silver-Lead-REE property in Lemhi County, Idaho. The survey’s objective was to investigate the area within the historic Leadore camp for a sulfide association, specifically underneath the historic mines: Kimmel, Leadville and Baby Joe. Intrusive related systems and other deposit types often exhibit an association with sulfides, which produce characteristic chargeability and resistivity responses.

Survey Results: The IP survey has delineated a large chargeability anomaly with coincident low-resistivity within the carbonate host rocks underlying the historic Kimmel mine.

The Kimmel also shares a known silver-lead mineralized NW trending fault with the anomaly where three major fault intersections are adjacent to the Anomaly on the south side. At the centre of the Leadore Camp, the Kimmel was reportedly the most productive historic mine. The historical mining data and recent drilling results indicate that sulfide-bearing ores remain open along the NW trending fault and at adjacent fault intersections, which are situated at the base of the Beaverhead mountains and below pediment cover. The maximum east-west width of the Anomaly is estimated at 400 metes and the depth from surface to the top of the Anomaly is estimated at 200-250 metes with an overlying silver-lead oxide layer and potentially a placer rare earth element (REE) mineralized layer. The historic Kimmel mine road provides good access to the Anomaly area.

This anomaly is a high-priority drill target and the company intends to drill test this field season. A Notice Level drill permit is required from the Bureau of Land Management with the corresponding bond. Additional drilling priorities include expanding the silver-lead oxide layer and the REE mineralized layer.

Survey Details: Pole-dipole IP was used consisting of five lines. Line orientation is both east – west and north – south. Line and station numbering in the field are the same as the NAD 83/UTM12N coordinates with northings and eastings of 4900000 and 300000 subtracted. The Company hired contractors to complete the field work as well as the Survey interpretation.

Previously Reported Highlights at Leadore: Black Mammoth Metals reported strong surface samples up to 2,160 g/t (69.7 opt) Ag and 12.45% Pb accompanied by lower gold grades ranging from hundreds of ppb to 1 g/t.

Rock chip sampling has confirmed newly recognized high-grade rare earth elements mineralization occurring in a placer or laterite horizon sitting atop the known fault-hosted silver-lead mineralization.

Although the induced polarization survey has identified a high-priority drill target, ultimately drill testing will be needed to prove mineralization. Also, the REE layer of mineralization referenced is a placer layer and is not rock in place.

Black Mammoth also has a 100% interest in the Blanco Creek Gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho, which hosts three historic underground mines along 3,550 metres (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone.

