Black Mammoth Metals posts rock chip sampling assays at Coal Canyon, Nevada

Black Mammoth Metals Corp. [TSXV: BMM; OTC: LQRCF] reported assay results from the recently completed rock chip sampling program conducted at its Coal Canyon Gold Project in Pershing County, Nevada. It is located on the west side of the Humboldt Range, approximately 14 km southwest of the Rochester gold and silver deposit and 2 km south of the Willard Mine.

The company began evaluating its Coal Canyon property after collecting 20 rock chip samples from roadcuts and other outcrops. The samples were submitted to ALS Chemex for Au-ICP21 and the ME-MS41 multi-element package to confirm historical sample results and assess the remaining gold potential on the property.

As a result, most rock samples had gold contents ranging from several tenths of a g/t up to 2.28 g/t, accompanied by strong trace element contents with As up to 7120 ppm, as well as Sb (100.5 ppm) and Se (44.7 ppm). The altered and mineralized material appears to be exposed in a window of silicified carbonates of the Lower Plate and in adjacent intrusive (sills), with strong enrichment of iron oxides along the fractures; most of the area is covered by gravel or unmineralized shale of the Upper Plate.

Based on the results of the new rock samples and the extensive alteration and oxidation along the roadcuts, the company is encouraged to initiate further exploration steps. Since additional gold mineralization potential is suspected under cover, the company intends to conduct an induced polarization survey and detailed mapping.

Previously Reported Highlights: Multiple types of mineralization. Road cut sampling up to: 46 metres at 0.76 g/t Au (oxide). An extensive soils grid shows strong silver and molybdenum values surrounding the gold mineralized zone. The existing drill permit with Bureau of Land Management needs a change of operator. Drill roads and pads constructed.

In the past 16 months, Black Mammoth Metals has acquired 100% interest in: Coal Canyon Gold property, Pershing County, NV; Island Mountain – district consolidated, Elko County, NV; Coleman Canyon Gold, St. Elmo High-Grade Gold and Diamond Jim Silver-Lead-Zinc-Antimony; Clover High-Grade Gold property, Elko County, NV; Leadore Silver-Lead-Rare Earth Elements property, Lemhi County, ID; East Reveille Gold property, Nye County, NV; America Mine Gold property, San Bernardino, CA; Quito Gold property, Lander County, NV; South Ravenswood Gold – district consolidated, Lander County NV, Raven, Happy Cat (purchased prior to 16 months ago); Callaghan Gold– district consolidated, Lander County NV, and Callaghan, Charlie, Cottonwood, Rast.

Black Mammoth also has a 100% interest in the Blanco Creek Gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho, which hosts three historic underground mines along 3,550 metres (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone.

