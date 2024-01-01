Black Mammoth Metals samples 717 g/t silver at Amador Project, Nevada

Share this article

Black Mammoth Metals Corp. [TSXV: BMM; OTC: LQRCF] reported assay results from the recently completed rock chip sampling program conducted at its Amador Silver property in Lander County, Nevada and is located on the west side of the Toiyabe Range, approximately 7.3 km (4.54 miles) north of the historic silver mining town of Austin.

The silver mineralization is hosted in a quartz vein shear which appears to have been developed along a contact zone of Devonian sediments (Slaven Chert) with plutonic intrusive. Previous operators have reported 3-to-12-meter drill intervals of significant silver mineralization, which have not been followed up to date.

Black Mammoth’s sampling program along the exposed quartz shear and from the nearby historic mining dumps consisted of 19 rock chip samples. A multi-element assay package was then used with the objective to confirm historical sample results and to assess the silver potential of the Property. As a result, the 19 rock samples had silver contents that averaged 210.3 g/t (6.76 oz/t), ranging from 1.7 g/t to 717 g/t (23.04 oz/t), accompanied by strong trace element contents with As up to 3350 ppm, as well as Sb (484 ppm) and Se (94.1 ppm) with most exposures near the historic mining locations and along the range-front.

Based on the results of the new rock samples, estimated thickness and strike-length of the quartz vein shear, the Company is encouraged to continue with further exploration. Since additional silver mineralization is suspected to continue down-dip under cover to the east and can potentially be down dropped along the range-front fault in the west, the Company intends to conduct an induced polarization survey to determine the best locations for a first phase drilling program.

Black Mammoth optioned five federal mining claims covering the key ground at Amador from a private vendor in March 2024 by making an aggregate of $25,000 in cash payments (paid). These claims were considered a non-core asset, and they are now 100% owned by Black Mammoth. The company has since staked additional claims at Amador with its claims position now totaling approximately 172 hectares (425 acres). The Amador claims are administered by the Bureau of Land Management and the US Forestry Service.

There are no royalties, work commitment amounts, finder’s fees or share compensation in connection with the Option. The company continues to acquire non-core exploration interests in the western US, by purchase and by staking.

Black Mammoth also has a 100% interest in the Blanco Creek Gold property in the Elk Creek Mining District, central Idaho, which hosts three historic underground mines along 3,550 meters (11,644 feet) of strike on the north-east trending regional Blanco Shear Zone.

