Blackrock Silver drills high-grade AgEq Intercepts at Tonopah West, Nevada

Blackrock Silver Corp. [TSXV: BRC; OTCQX: BKRRF; FSE: AHZ0] reported the third tranche of assays from the M&I Conversion Program on the 100%-owned Tonopah West project located within the prolific Walker Lane trend in Esmeralda and Nye Counties adjacent to the town of Tonopah, Nevada, USA.

The company’s 2024 drill campaign on Tonopah West, which commenced in late July 2024, includes an in-fill drilling component consisting of approximately 40 drillholes within the shallow southern portion of the DPB resource area with a goal to convert up to 1.5 million tonnes of material from inferred mineral resources to measured and indicated mineral resources (the M&I Conversion Program) and an exploration component that is targeting expansion potential across a one km trend of vein corridor linking the DBP and the NW step out resource areas (the Resource Expansion Program).

The area in which the M&I Conversion Program is taking place (the M&I Conversion Area) represents the initial years of anticipated production based on the mine plan laid out in the Company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment on Tonopah West (the PEA).

The M&I Conversion Program has completed 32 of the planned 40 drillholes. An additional six core holes from surface were added to follow up on high-grade intercepts encountered in the course of the M&I Conversion Program. To the end of December 2024, a total of 10,055 metres (32,989 feet) have been completed. The company has received assays for 28 of the 32 drillholes completed, with assays for five drillholes pending. Eight pre-collars and core tails will be completed in early 2025 to complete the M&I Conversion Program.

Highlights: TXC24-119 returned 4.69 metres of 714 g/ silver equivalent (AgEq) (379.0 g/t silver and 3.72 g/t gold) from a depth of 370.4 metres, including 1.22 metres of 1,469 g/t AgEq (770.5 g/t Ag and 7.76 g/t Au).

TXC24-117 yielded 2.01 metres of 1,783 g/t AgEq (1,141 g/t Ag and 7.13 g/t Au) from a depth of 261.2 metres, including 0.40 metres of 6,064.4 g/t AgEq (3,712 g/t Ag and 26.13 g/t Au).

TXC24-102 intersected 0.98 metres of 1,048 g/t AgEq (628.0 g/t Ag and 4.67 g/t Au) from a depth of 152.9 metres, including 0.61 metres of 1,321 g/t AgEq (756.0 g/t Ag and 6.28 g/t Au).

M&I Conversion Program: Assays for five completed drillholes are pending at this time, with a further eight drillholes to be completed to finish off the program. An additional six reverse circulation (RC) drillholes have also been added to follow-up on high-grade mineralization encountered 200 metres to the east of the M&I Conversion Area.

Resource Expansion Program: nine drillholes testing broad continuity of high-grade gold & silver mineralization across a 1 km vein corridor aiming to link the DPB resource area with the NW step-out resource area have been completed with all assays pending at this time.

Andrew Pollard, President and CEO, stated, “Assay results from our ongoing M&I Conversion Program continue to tie together shallow high-grade gold & silver mineralization both within and up-dip from the existing resource area that is projected to represent the initial years of production at Tonopah West. A new very shallow zone of interest has emerged east of the M&I Conversion Area, and additional drilling is being deployed to test roughly 200 metres of new strike potential along what is thought to be the Merten vein.

“In addition, we expect to have our first tranche of assays from our separate Resource Expansion Program over the coming weeks, where one km of vein corridor is being drill tested with an aim of adjoining high-grade mineralization between our DPB and Northwest Step Out deposits. Drilling remains ongoing at site, and with a substantial backlog of assays pending at the lab from both our M&I Conversion Program and Resource Expansion Program, the Company is poised for an active start to 2025.”

The M&I Conversion Program is establishing continuity of the high-grade within the Merten vein, where two northwest oriented mineralized chutes are showing thick high-grade gold and silver. The mineralized chutes are raking at an azimuth of 315 degrees and have continuity over an area 225 metres in length and are still open in the northwest direction.

Initial results from the M&I Conversion Program are very positive with excellent continuity of high-grade mineralization having been established over an area that is 200 metres by 250 metres and open to the northwest and down dip.

An additional high-grade silver equivalent zone has emerged to the east of the M&I Conversion Area, and additional drillholes are in progress to follow up on this isolated intercept along the Merten vein. Six reverse circulation (RC) drillholes have been added to the M&I Conversion Program to test the extents of this high-grade and determine its overall relationship to the Merten vein system.

The company is also progressing on its Resource Expansion Program to establish the continuity of gold and silver from the DPB resource to the Northwest step-out resource located approximately one km to the northwest of DPB. A total of nine pre-collar holes, seven core tails and two core holes from surface were completed by the end of 2024. TXC24-107 was lost at 118 metres (387 ft) well above the target veins. All assays are pending at this time for drill holes TXC24-106 to TXC24-114.

Blackrock is focused on its 100% controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

