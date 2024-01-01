Blackrock Silver drills Tonopah West Project, Nevada

Share this article

Blackrock Silver Corp. [TSXV: BRC; OTCQX: BKRRF; FSE: AHZ0] reported additional high-grade silver and gold drill intercepts from the M&I Conversion Drill program (as defined herein) at its 100%-owned Tonopah West Project located in Nye and Esmeralda counties, Nevada, United States.

The company is currently in the process of completing its in-fill drilling program at Tonopah West which commenced in mid July 2024 and has since been expanded to consist of approximately 62 drillholes within the shallow southern portion of the Bermuda-Merten vein group (DPB South) resource area with a goal to convert up to 1.5 million tonnes of material from inferred mineral resources to measured and indicated mineral resources. The M&I Conversion Area represents the initial years of anticipated production based on the mine plan laid out in the company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment on Tonopah West.

At the end of December 2024, a total of 38 drillholes were completed pursuant to the M&I Conversion Program. The table below shows assays for the last tranche of drillholes completed in 2024.

Highlights: TXC24-122 cut 5.21 metres of 3.02 g/t Au and 292 g/t Ag for 563 g/t AgEq, including 0.73 metres of 3,462 g/t AgEq (1,834 g/t Ag and 18.08 g/t Au).

TXC24-115 returned 3.96 metres grading 3.96 g/t Au and 375 g/t Ag for 659 g/t AgEq, including 1.37 metres of 625 g/t Ag and 5.06 g/t Au for 1,081 g/t AgEq.

TXC24-117 yielded 2.01 metres of 1,783 g/t AgEq (1,141 g/t Ag and 7.13 g/t Au) from 261.2 metres, including 0.40 metres of 6,064.4 g/t AgEq (3,712 g/t Ag and 26.13 g/t Au).

Results continue to exceed expectations at the Merten-Bermuda vein group in the DPB South area, confirming high-grade silver and gold connects across significant length at higher-than-average grades.

Drilling at Tonopah West continues with two core drill rigs and one RC drill rig to complete the expanded M&I Conversion Program. Sixteen drillholes have assays pending (9 RC and 7 core) and an additional 17 core holes are planned.

Drilling remains ongoing, with assays pending for 16 drillholes (9 reverse circulation (RC) and 7 core), and an additional 17 core holes have been planned to complete the M&I Conversion Program. The company intends to incorporate the results from the program into an updated mineral resource estimate on Tonopah West anticipated for release in the third quarter of 2025.

Andrew Pollard, President and CEO, stated: “We continue to be impressed by the results from our ongoing and expanded M&I Conversion Program, that collectively with previous results, validate our model and showcase a remarkable continuity of high-grade mineralization during the early years of anticipated production. We expect to complete this aspect of our 2025 drilling by April and incorporate the results into a resource update over the summer. Assays are eagerly anticipated for 5 RC scout holes, with 3 additional core holes already in the works, that are testing what we see as significant expansion potential to the east of the M&I Conversion Area where a high-angle structural zone is emerging.”

The geometry of the high-grade silver and gold is sizable with high-grade chutes plunging to the northwest with an area exceeding 175 by 350 metres and open down plunge. The high-grade chutes have thicker vein intercepts along the axis of the chute ranging from 2 metres to over 5 metres.

A secondary mineralized chute has emerged to the east along a west-northwest, high-angle structural zone with high grade silver and gold. A series of five RC drillholes have been completed and three core holes are planned to better define the size and grade of this mineralized chute.

All drillholes returned significant silver and gold assays with the exception of TXC24-120. The high-grade results are associated with thicker intercepts of quartz vein material. This combination of high-grade and thickness should have a positive impact on the proposed development of the DPB South area.

The company is focused on its 100%-controlled Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation, epithermal gold and silver mineralization located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

