Blackrock Silver posts more high-grade silver and gold assays at Tonopah West project, Nevada

Blackrock Silver Corp. [TSXV: BRC; OTCQX: BKRRF; FSE: AHZ0] reported the second set of assay results from the M&I Conversion Program (as defined herein) on the 100%-owned Tonopah West project located within the prolific Walker Lane trend in Esmeralda and Nye counties adjacent to the town of Tonopah, Nevada, USA.

Highlights: TXC24-095 returned multiple zones of high-grade mineralization including 1.68 metres of 1,056 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) (572.7 g/t silver and 5.38 g/t gold) from 192.9 metres; 1.83 metres of 341 g/t AgEq (147 g/t Ag and 2.61 Au) from 196 metres; 1.07 metres of 633 g/t AgEq (343.7 g/t Ag and 3.21 Au) from 239 metres, including 0.55 metres of 1,225 g/t AgEq (665 g/t Ag and 6.23 g/t Au) and 5.03 metres of 774.5 g/t AgEq (461.5 g/t Ag and 3.47 g/t Au) from 242.5 metres, including 0.76 metres of 2,245 g/t AgEq (1,362 g/t Ag and 9.8 g/t Au).

TXC24-098 returned 1.22 metres of 634 g/t AgEq (265.6 g/t Ag and 4.09 g/t Au) from 326.8 metres, including 0.3 metres of 2,480 g/t AgEq (1,034 gt Ag and 16.06 g/t Au).

TXC24-117 returned 2.01 metres of 1,783 g/t AgEq (1,141 g/t Ag and 7.13 g/t Au) from 261.2 metres, including 0.4 metres of 6,064.4 g/t AgEq (3,712 g/t Ag and 26.13 g/t Au).

The company is completing an in-fill drilling campaign (the M&I Conversion Program) consisting of 40 drillholes within the shallow southern portion of its DPB resource area with an aim to convert up to 1.5-million tonnes of material to the measured and indicated mineral resource category, with the drillhole pattern being implemented on 25-metre centres. This area represents the initial years of proposed production based on the mine plan laid out in the company’s recently announced preliminary economic assessment for Tonopah West.

The M&I Conversion Program commenced in late July 2024 under which the company completed 32 of the planned 40 drillholes. An additional six core holes from surface have been added to the M&I Conversion Program to follow up on high-grade intercepts encountered in TXC24-087.

Pursuant to the M&I Conversion Program, a total of 10,283 metres (33,737 ft) of drilling have been completed to date and the Company has received assays for 27 of the 34 drill holes completed.

Andrew Pollard, President and CEO, stated, “Multiple high-grade zones are emerging on our Merten vein system as additional results from our ongoing M&I Conversion Program continue to increase confidence in our model. Near surface mineralization has been tracked from 137 metres down to 367 metres downhole, with each distinct zone delivering intercepts beyond 2,000 g/t AgEq while establishing exceptional continuity along the vein. Additional high-grade mineralization has been identified up-dip which appears to connect to a once thought isolated zone to the east (TW21-076: 4.6 metres grading 510 g/t AgEq).

The M&I Conversion Program is targeting up to 1.5 million tonnes of material for potential conversion. Additional drillholes are being added to this fully funded program to follow up on TW21-076. Drills are poised to remain at site through the end of the year and into Q1 2025, and with many completed drillholes pending assays, we expect to finish 2024 on a strong note.”

The M&I Conversion Program establishes continuity of the high-grade zone within the Merten vein. Two additional zones are coming together and showing that Merten has potentially three high-grade silver and gold zones based on the drill results received to date.

An additional high-grade silver equivalent zone has emerged to the east of the M&I Conversion Program drilling area, and the Company’s plans to drill additional drillholes in 2025 to follow up on this isolated intercept along the Merten vein.

The drilling conducted pursuant to the M&I Conversion Program utilized a reverse circulation (RC) to drill to complete pre-collar drillholes to various depths and then core tails to drill through the modelled target zones in DBP area.

The M&I Conversion Program is completing two to three core tails per week with lab turn around at roughly six to eight weeks.

With 34 drillholes completed to date, there are seven drillholes with assays pending. RC pre-collars have been completed for eleven holes that are awaiting core tails. Additional assay results from the M&I Conversion Program will be forthcoming over the next several months.

