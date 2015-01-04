Blackwolf Copper and Gold commence drilling at Cantoo Mountain, Alaska

Share this article

Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. [BWCG-TSXV; BWCGF-OTC] has launched the maiden drill program at the Cantoo Mountain project in southwestern Alaska. The Cantoo property is located adjacent to the Canadian border and the historic Premier gold mine that is currently in redevelopment.

Initial drill holes could be in excess of 700 metres to test the multiple structures. This marks the first modern exploration effort at Cantoo since the 1920s and the first ever diamond drill program testing multiple stacked shallow-dipping vein structures and breccia, including a 30-metre-wide (100 feet) vein. During preliminary sampling, Blackwolf uncovered a significant 30-metre (100 ft) vein exhibiting high-grade results of up to 30.4 g/t gold, 2,860 g/t silver, and 5.8% copper outcropping at surface. The initial drill program is planned to cover up to 2,000 metres in four drill holes over a 1.5-month period with initial results expected early September.

Morgan Lekstrom, CEO and director of Blackwolf, commented: “We are proud to commence this drill program, a testament to our commitment to unlocking the potential of this promising location. Cantoo stands out as one of the most compelling untested drill targets in the Golden Triangle. Notably, it lies just approximately 600 metres away from the Premier mine on the Canadian side of the border. As we know, geology transcends boundaries and borders, and in this prolific region, which is also home to the renowned Brucejack mine (acquired in 2021 for $2.8-billion) and numerous other significant mining endeavours, we are poised to unveil the hidden treasures that lie beneath its surface.”

Blackwolf has retained PI Financial Corp. to trade the securities of Blackwolf on the TSX Venture Exchange for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $5,000 for a minimum term of six months and renewable thereafter.

The company holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver volcanogenic massive sulphide project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeastern Alaska, as well as five Hyder area gold-silver and VMS properties in southeastern Alaska and northwestern British Columbia in the Golden Triangle, including the high-priority, wide, gold-silver veins at the Cantoo property.

