BLM releases draft EIS for Paramount Gold Nevada’s Grassy Mountain Gold Project, Oregon

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. [NYSE American: PZG] reported that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has released its draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the company’s 100%-owned Grassy Mountain gold project, located in Malheur County, Oregon.

The DEIS evaluates the potential environmental impacts of the proposed mine and outlines measures to mitigate those impacts. The release of the DEIS initiates a 30-day public comment period, during which stakeholders, agencies and the public can participate, as well as a public meeting to be held on August 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Mountain Time, which can be accessed via Zoom:

The DEIS is now available for download along with an updated schedule on the BLM’s permitting dashboard at e-planning and FAST-41.

Following the public comment period, the BLM is scheduled to publish the Final EIS in December 2025, concurrently with the Federal Record of Decision (ROD) marking the completion of the Federal permitting process.

Rachel Goldman, CEO and director, stated, “A significant amount of time and effort has been spent in advancing Grassy to this major permitting milestone. The draft EIS represents a critical turning point for the project and for Malheur County as we start planning for the future construction and operation of Oregon’s first modern mine. We appreciate the on-going support from the BLM in navigating through an evolving permitting landscape, and the transparency of the FAST-41 program for providing the clarity and accelerated timeline to receive the final EIS and ROD, expected later this year.”

Paramount holds a 100% interest in three projects: Grassy Mountain; Sleeper and Bald Peak.

The Grassy Mountain Gold Project consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. Grassy contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished.

The Sleeper Gold Project is in Northern Nevada, one of the world’s premier mining jurisdictions. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,474 unpatented mining claims (approximately 44,917 acres).

The drill ready Bald Peak Project in Nevada consists of approximately 2,260 acres.

