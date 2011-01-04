Blue Lagoon drills 124 g/t gold over 0.76 metres at Dome Mtn, British Columbia

Share this article

Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. [BLLG-CSE; BLAGF-OTCQB; 7BL-FSE] has identified significant mineralized intercepts from the last of the 2022 Phase One drill results on its all year-round and road accessible Dome Mountain Gold Project, located a short 50-minute drive from Smithers, northern British Columbia. Drill results include 124 g/t gold and 36.7 g/t silver over 0.76 metres from the Argillite Vein in hole DM-22-233 and 31.67 g/t gold and 473 g/t silver over 1.09 metres from the Boulder Vein in hole DM-22-229.

Drilling deep and on strike in the Boulder Vein encountered very significant mineralization which added over 200 metres of strike length to the already deep intercepts 200 metres below the current 43-101 resource on the Boulder Vein System.

Results include 31.67 g/t gold and 473.0 g/t silver over 1.09 metres (including 86.20 g/t gold and 1,280 g/t silver over 0.39 metres) from DM-22-229 and 11.22 g/t gold and 15.4 g/t silver over 0.94 metres and 6.99 g/t gold and 37.7 g/t silver over 4.63 metres, including 10.28 g/t gold and 37.7 g/t silver over 1.88 metres, both from DM-22-231. True thicknesses of these intersections are estimated at 70% of the drill indicated length.

The 4.63-metre drill intercept (approximately 3.27-metre true thickness) in hole DM-22-231 is a thick intercept of the Boulder Vein that not only demonstrates that the Boulder Vein is robust at depth, it may in fact be swelling at depth.

Hole DM-22-233 intersected 124.4 g/t gold and 36.7 g/t silver over 0.76 metres from the interpreted down-dip extension of the Argillite Vein. This intercept is 350 metres downdip of the current 43-101 resource. Insufficient structural data is available to determine true thickness. Table 1 summarizes the significant results from the Boulder Vein System drilling.

“Hole DM-22-229 provides a lot of confidence that mineralization on the Boulder Vein continues to depth,” said Bill Cronk, Chief Geologist. “This hole was meant to step out along strike and target the Boulder Vein 200 meters along strike from the DM-20-139 intercept (17.69 g/t gold and 70.40 g/t silver over 3.13 metres. With this intercept we feel that drilling deep along strike will add significant value to the mineralized Boulder Vein System and, to the Dome Mountain Gold Project as a highly attractive regional gold development target,” he added.

Further to the Boulder Vein System drilling, additional holes were drilled to the south into and around the historic 9800 Zone which features historic high grade surface exposure.

Two holes were drilled into the area and both holes intersected high grade mineralization including 14.2 g/t gold, 92.9 g/t silver and 5.4% zinc over 1.02 metres in hole DM-22-241. This intercept is a new mineralized zone and will be followed up in the future. All intersection widths are drill indicated lengths as insufficient work has been done to determine orientations.





