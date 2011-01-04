Blue Star Gold drills 15 g/t gold over 17.65 metres at Ulu, Nunavut

Share this article

Blue Star Gold Corp. [BAU-TSXV; BAUFF-OTCQB; 5WP0-FSE] reported the first drill results from its 2022 exploration program on the Ulu, Hood River and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. Assays from the initial Flood Zone drill hole are reported herein. The company is also providing an update on additional exploration activities on its multi-prong exploration effort across its highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects.

Highlights included drill hole DD22-FLO-002 that returned two significant intercepts of 15.00 g/t gold over 17.65 metres, including a 6.00-metre interval of 25.74 g/t gold starting at 115.14 metres downhole, and 5.31 g/t gold over 5.70 metres.

DD22-FLO-001 returned strong intervals of acicular arsenopyrite mineralization from 5.36 metres to 12.00 m (6.64 metres core length) and from 14.70 metres to 17.00 metres (2.30 metres core length); assays are pending.

DD22-MIQ-001 intersected a new blind polymetallic vein in the Gnu Zone, from 95.90 metres to 100.25 metres (4.35 metres core length); assays are pending.

Four additional drill holes have been completed in the Gnu Zone target area with samples shipped and assays pending. Heli-borne-geophysics data acquisition and processing has been completed.

Grant Ewing, CEO, commented, “Our 2022 exploration campaign has begun with impressive results returned from DD22-FLO-002, which has the highest value (grams gold x width metres) of all intercepts drilled by Blue Star. The intercepts in FLO-002 are expected to allow the conversion of existing inferred ounces to an indicated category and expand the Flood Zone resource. Our understanding of controls on mineralization has improved significantly over the last several months and this has contributed to better targeting at both the deposit and property scale. Several promising target areas throughout our prospective landholdings will be assessed during the current program.”

Drilling at the Flood Zone is designed to provide additional data in areas where geological and resource modeling have data gaps and drilling at the Gnu Zone area is designed to expand the known extents of mineralised structures.

DD22-FLO-002 intersected 15.00 g/t gold over 17.65 metres, and 5.30 g/t gold over 5.70 metres, in a sparsely drilled area of the Flood Zone at approximately 100 metres vertical depth. Both intercepts are within a structurally disrupted zone between a high Fe-Ti basalt unit and lower Fe-Ti basalt unit immediately adjacent to the sediment fold hinge. Drill hole DD22-FLO-001 tested the width of the Flood Zone in a near surface area where previous drilling ended prematurely. Core lengths of 6.64 metres and 2.30 metres with acicular arsenopyrite mineralisation were encountered in DD22-FLO-001; assays are pending.

Assays are pending for all holes drilled in the Gnu Zone area including DD22-MIQ-001, an eastward step-out along and down dip of the known acicular arsenopyrite zone (it intersected a blind polymetallic vein however it did not intersect the target zone); DD22-MIQ-002, a westward step-out along the known acicular arsenopyrite trend which intersected 2.25 metres of 6% acicular arsenopyrite; and DD22-MIQ-003/003A.

Other Gnu Zone drill holes completed to date include DD22-QIP-001 and DD22-QIP-002 that are evaluating the new polymetallic vein discovery (20.8 g/t gold over 8.15 metres) made by Blue Star in 2021. All of these holes are being sampled or have samples at the laboratory and these assays will be released once results are received.

The geophysical component of the 2022 program is now complete with 1,690 line-km at 50 – 100-metre line spacing flown over the entire Roma landholdings, and 1,365 line-km at 50m line spacing flown over the entire Ulu lease and Hood River concession that was not previously conducted in the 2021 survey.

The company’s properties are located approximately 525 km NNE of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. The Roma property lies approximately 30 km north of the Ulu-Hood River property.

The Ulu mining lease hosts the advanced stage Flood Zone gold deposit, where a significant high-grade gold resource has been outlined. The Roma project lies in the northern section of the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The project covers high grade gold showings discovered by previous explorers, notably BHP Minerals from 1988 to 1994. Multiple significant gold showings are present within a 6.5 km x 2.4 km area on the historic Roma claim block.

Blue Star’s landholdings total approximately 270 km2 of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. The company owns the Ulu Gold Property mining lease, an advanced gold project, the highly prospective Hood River Property contiguous to the Ulu lease, and the Roma Project.





Share this article