Blue Star Gold drills 4.41 g/t gold over 10.42 metres in Nunavut

Blue Star Gold Corp. [BAU-TSXV; BAUFF-OTCQB; 5WP0-FSE] reported final results from the 2022 exploration campaign. Drilling focused on both potential new resource areas, and on select areas of the Flood zone deposit to improve geological and resource modelling as part of a multiprong exploration program across the company’s prospective Ulu, Hood River and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut.

Exploration program results: Previously reported drilling highlights included 15 g/t gold over 17.65 metres, including a 6-metre interval of 25.74 g/t gold from DD22-FLO-002 – representing the highest value (grams gold times width metres) of all intercepts drilled by the company; 6.52 g/t gold over 17.4 metres, including 9.96 g/t gold over 6.3 metres in DD22-FLO-001.

Current highlight drill results include DD22-FLO-006 that returned 4.41 g/t gold over 10.42 metres, expands a shallow Flood zone hanging wall zone. DD22-FLO-007 returned 3.52 g/t gold over 4.62 metres from 6.66 metres depth, confirms potential for mineralization in oblique orientations to the Flood zone.

DD22-FLO-003 and 004 confirmed the presence of the Flood zone structure in the sediment core area approximately 200 metres to the southeast of the deposit.

Flood zone core resampling program highlights: Sampling of previously unsampled core around an historical Flood zone intercept in drill hole 04UL-02 expanded the interval to 3.18 g/t gold over 31.1 metres (includes the original interval of 6.91 g/t gold over 7.45 metres. Additional samples collected from a sampling gap between two higher-grade intervals resulted in a 6.56-metre interval of 19.07 g/t gold.

The exploration program consisted of 25 drill holes totaling 3,700 m in the Gnu (Nutaaq) Zone, Central-C, Axis, Sediment Core and select targets in the Flood Zone. The objective was to test target areas, in particular the expanding Gnu (Nutaaq) Zone and the Central-C and Axis zones, located within a few hundred metres of the Flood Zone gold deposit.

All drilling was completed with oriented core to assist in geological modeling. An additional sampling program of historical core from nine drill holes was undertaken to better determine mineralization boundaries due to unsampled shoulders on some mineralized zones. In addition, a 3,055-line km airborne geophysics program and a regional till sampling program on the Roma Project was conducted. Detailed review and prospecting/mapping of 58 of the targets within the >100 compiled pipeline showings were also completed.

The company’s properties are located approximately 525 km NNE of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut. The hamlet of Kugluktuk is approximately 210 km to the NW. The Roma property lies approximately 30 km north of the Ulu-Hood River property. The total area of Blue Star’s projects encompasses 267 km2 of the highly prospective and underexplored High Lake Greenstone Belt.

The Ulu lease and the contiguous Hood River property together encompass greater than 12,000 hectares (120 km2) of highly prospective exploration ground. The recent acquisition of the prospective and underexplored Roma property that lies approximately 30 km north increased the Company’s landholdings by more than 14,000 hectares (140 km2) in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

The site of the future deep-water port at Gray’s Bay is 40 – 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Gray’s Bay Road passes in close proximity to the Roma, Ulu, and Hood River projects.

Blue Star’s landholdings total approximately 270 km2 of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. The company owns the Ulu Gold Property mining lease, an advanced gold project, the highly prospective Hood River Property that is contiguous to the Ulu lease, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu lease), and numerous high-grade gold occurrences and priority targets occur throughout the Ulu, Hood River and Roma Projects.





