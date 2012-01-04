Blue Star Gold drills 6.52 g/t Au over 17.4 metres at Ulu, Nunavut

Share this article

Blue Star Gold Corp. [BAU-TSXV; BAUFF-OTCQB; 5WP0-FSE] provided an update on its multi-prong exploration program across the 100%-owned highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut, Arctic Canada. Exploration activities covered by this update include drilling at the Flood and Gnu Zone, a regional geochemical survey on the Roma Project, and initial pipeline prospect reviews.

Highlights include drill hole DD22-FLO-001 that returned 6.52 g/t gold over 17.4 metres, including 9.96 g/t gold over 6.3 metres starting at 4.40 metres downhole, and 7.62 g/t over 3.0 metres and 19.80 g/t over 0.50 metres.

At the Gnu (Nutaaq) Zone, DD22-MIQ-002 intersected 2.51 g/t over 3.0 metres from 137.4 metres.

A regional sampling program on the Roma Project has collected and analyzed 936 samples, representing approximately 50% of the planned program. Eight anomalies crossing at least two till lines are in the process of additional sampling and prospecting.

Eight additional drill holes have been completed in the Gnu Zone target area and four drill holes have been completed at the Central-C target with samples shipped and assays pending.

Final deliverables from Precision GeoSurveys have been received and are being utilised by the field team as an additional data layer in the pipeline target reviews.

The company has completed approximately 2,500 metres of drilling and intends to complete an additional 1,000 metres. The drilling has focused on the Gnu Zone area and the Flood Zone with some additional tests on nearby targets. The exploration team has also made significant progress on field reviews of the extensive pipeline of prospective targets and expects to allocate some drill meters to at least one target by the end of the program.

A regional geochemical sampling effort is progressing on the Roma project with over 900 samples collected. Final deliverables from Precision GeoSurveys Ltd have been received and are currently in the process of data interpretation and are being used in the field. These airborne magnetometry surveys cover almost the entirety of Blue Star’s landholdings in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

Darren Lindsay, VP Exploration, stated: “I am encouraged to see that our regional and prospect level work is generating new targets to drill evaluate in future programs. Our pipeline has been very bottom heavy and with this work we will see key targets moving up to the drill ready stage.”

Numerous prospects across the Ulu and Hood River properties have been reviewed by site evaluations, mapping, and prospecting. The more interesting sites reviewed to date include north of the Zebra prospect where the Ulu anticline is very tightly folded with broad alteration and mineralised zones occurring within the sediments and at the contacts with more competent basalt and gabbro units. The Ulu West area with a well exposed vein and good historical sample values is also of interest as is the Gravy prospect with a newly discovered extension 10-15 metres wide and 200-300 metres long. Rock samples from this on-going work have been submitted regularly for analysis with all results pending.

The company’s properties are located approximately 525 km NNE of Yellowknife, NT in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut. The hamlet of Kugluktuk is approximately 210 km to the NW. The Roma property lies approximately 30 km north of the Ulu-Hood River property. The total area of Blue Star’s projects encompasses 267 km2 of the highly prospective and underexplored High Lake Greenstone Belt.

The Ulu lease and the contiguous Hood River property together encompass greater than 12,000 hectares (120 km2) of highly prospective exploration ground. The recent acquisition of the prospective and underexplored Roma property that lies approximately 30 km north increased the Company’s landholdings by more than 14,000 hectares (140 km2) in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

The Roma project lies in the northern section of the High Lake Greenstone Belt. The project covers high grade gold showings discovered by previous explorers, notably BHP Minerals from 1988 to 1994.

The site of the future deep-water port at Gray’s Bay is 40 – 100 km to the north of the properties, and the proposed route corridor for the all-weather Gray’s Bay road passes in close proximity to the Roma, Ulu, and Hood River projects.





