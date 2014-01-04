BMEX Gold drills 15.2 g/t gold over 0.7 metres at Dunlop Bay, Quebec

Share this article

BMEX Gold Inc. [BMEX-TSXV; MRIRF-OTCQB; 8M0-FSE] reported results of its 2022 drilling program, which represented 3,013 metres drilled amongst 14 surveys at Dunlop Bay, immediately north of the Matagami Gold and Base Metals District, 15 km north-east from Glencore’s Matagami Lake Mine Plant, processing zinc, copper, silver and gold material from the Bracemac-McLeod Mine, Quebec.

Gold values were obtained in almost every drill hole, with 15.2 g/t gold over 0.7 metres intersected in hole BD-22-07, targeting the Marcelle vein. In addition, a new gold zone was discovered with hole BD-22-09 which intersected multiple gold-rich intervals in a previously undrilled area west of the Edith vein.

Results from hole BD-22-09 included 1.24 g/t gold over 0.60 metres, 2.17 g/t gold over 0.50 metres and 3.65 g/t gold over 0.50 metres.

The 2022 drilling program on the Dunlop Bay property was initiated to test the surface results of the summer field campaign to test the potential continuity of the Marcelle-Rolande-Edith Gold corridor and target the conductive plates from the ground EM survey at Dunlop Bay Ouest VMS area.

In the Marcelle-Rolande-Edith Gold Corridor, the heart of the Marcelle vein returned the best intercept of the campaign (BD-22-07) at a position consistent with the 3D understanding of the vein system. Hole BD-22-08 also extended the gold halo around Marcelle by 50 metres southward. Hole BD-22-09 intersected a new area of gold mineralization west of the Edith vein which represents a new discovery and a major advancement for the property. Finally, the Bella vein trend was also extended by 260 m northwestward with anomalous gold intersected in hole BD-22-11.

The Dunlop Bay Ouest area drilling confirmed the potential for both base and precious metals endowment on the volcanogenic system identified during the summer 2022 field program. Hole BD-22-06 returned up to 1.02% zinc over 1.50 metres and hole BD-22-01 reported 1.06 g/t silver over 0.50 metres and 1.32% copper over 0.50 metres.

The conductive plates form a 900-metre strike footprint, of which the western half is barely explored. Some of the largest EM plates were not tested by the 2022 drilling and comprise future drill targets. With these results Bmex is considering performing BHEM surveys to track the continuity of the system at depth and laterally.

Robert Pryde, President of BMEX Gold, stated: “First, I am pleased to see that almost every drill hole, both on Dunlop Bay Ouest and Dunlop Bay sensu stricto intersected anomalous to high grade gold values. Regarding the Marcelle-Rolande-Edith corridor, last year’s data compilation led to the interpretation of a gold trend containing the historically defined veins at surface.

“Our drilling in 2022 has proven the continuity of Bella veins westward and a new gold discovery in hole BD-22-09. This new zone opens fertile ground which strikes about 600 m between known veins at surface and includes the gold grades from hole BD-22-10. We are planning to further refine and extend the gold-bearing zones at surface with an extensive stripping campaign at Marcelle-Rolande-Edith. An additional objective of stripping is to acquire detailed and statistical structural data on the veins systems to identify potential shoot directions and help in designing a later phase 2 drilling program.”

BMEX Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. BMEX is currently fully focused on their 100% interest in the two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt: the King Tut Project of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares and the Dunlop Bay Project comprising 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares.





