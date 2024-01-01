Bold Ventures posts results of A and B horizon soil sampling on Burchell Property, Ontario

Share this article

Bold Ventures Inc. [TSXV: BOL] reported results of an A and B Horizon Soil Sampling Program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property, located approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. A total of 474 samples in total were collected on a flagged 800 metre by 1 km grid centered on the 111 Zone, where grab samples returned from 10 ppb gold up to 68 g/t gold last Fall.

Highlights from the survey include highly anomalous gold values in B Horizon soil, with one sample returning 647 ppb Au; anomalous base metal values in both A and B Horizons; association of gold and base metal anomalies with mapped contact zones between geological units and at least three distinct clusters of gold and base metal anomalies identified for follow-up prospecting.

Samples were collected during May on NNW-SSE lines spaced 100 metres apart, with 25-metre sample station spacing, collecting A Horizon and B Horizon where possible. Two test lines of A Horizon were sampled across a prominent swamp in the northern part of the survey area to test the performance over deeper cover.

212 B Horizon soil samples were collected and submitted for geochemical analysis. Three gold anomalies stand out: 647 ppb Au, located 400 metres east-northeast of the 111 Zone; 301 ppb Au, located 230 metres west-northwest of the 111 Zone and 76 ppb Au, located 170 meters south-southwest of the 111 Zone.

These gold anomalies all occur proximal to contact zones between mafic metavolcanics and either intermediate to felsic metavolcanics or quartz sericite schist. The geology on the flagged grid was mapped concurrently with the soil sampling program during May. The closest sample to the 111 Zone responded with a value of 8 ppb Au.

The 111 Zone occurs in strongly silicified and sheared mafic metavolcanics very near to the contact with the quartz sericite schist unit mentioned above, which may represent strongly silicified felsic volcanics, commonly containing at least 1% fine disseminated pyrite. The altered volcanic rocks on the southern and northern margins of the quartz sericite schist commonly contain trace to locally 5% <1mm blueish quartz eyes. Quartz porphyry has been observed at outcrops nearby to the 111 Zone and along the trend.

The quartz sericite schist unit is spatially associated with maximum B Horizon anomalies of 1590 ppm Zn and 442 ppm Pb. Cu responded poorly in comparison to Zn and Pb, with a maximum value of 47 ppm. However, the highest Cu anomalies still occur proximal to geological contacts.

It should be noted that the two highest zinc-in-till anomalies from the 1999 Western Shebandowan Greenstone Belt regional till survey, carried out by the Ontario Geological Survey, occur on the same trend on the property, with the second-highest anomaly occurring immediately down-ice of the 111 Zone grid. A total of 400 till samples were collected in this survey. Osmani (2017) reports that base metal mineralization in the area tends to occur along fractured or sheared contacts between mafic metavolcanics and felsic or intermediate metavolcanics.

At least three clusters of gold and base metal anomalies have been identified proximal to geological contacts for follow-up prospecting.

A total of 262 A Horizon soil samples were collected and submitted for geochemical analysis.

The A Horizon samples in general responded poorly compared to B horizon when considering gold, with the highest result of 44 ppb Au near the 111 Zone. However, the base metal response was strong for Zn, Cu and Pb, with maximum results of 4520 ppm Zn, 547 ppm Cu, and 350 ppm Pb. The anomalies cluster similarly to the B horizon anomalies, with an additional area of interest to the north within a prominent swamp. Only two lines were sampled across this swamp to test the response over the deeper overburden. Most samples were anomalous in Pb, complemented frequently by Cu and weak Au anomalies. The two highest Pb anomalies occur in the middle of the swamp.

Bold Ventures explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metal district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Share this article