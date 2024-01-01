Bold Ventures samples 16.3 g/t gold at Wilcorp property, Ontario

Share this article

Bold Ventures Inc. [TSXV: BOL] reported that it has received assays ranging from <5 ppb Au to 16,300 ppb Au at its Wilcorp property, Ontario, from a site visit in September of this year, as part of a week-long program of site visits by senior management to the Wilcorp, Burchell and Traxxin properties. These site visits were meant to review access to the properties, re-visit certain important showings and to aid in planning future field programs.

The 16.3 g/t Au sample corresponds to a 10 cm quartz vein in an old pit and stripped area, 35 metres northeast of a 2012 sample which returned 14.4 g/t Au. Additional sampling 100 metres further south yielded gold results up to 892 ppb Au from intermediate schist with quartz-ankerite veining in outcrop, 25 metres west of a 2012 sample which returned 462 ppb Au.

An angular boulder of intermediate schist with quartz veining 45 metres east of the 2012 sample returned 110 ppb Au.

Mineralization on the Wilcorp property is generally hosted in quartz-ankerite veining with pyrite, chalcopyrite and arsenopyrite within approximately east-west shear zones. Bold carried out an Induced Polarization (I.P.) survey across the property in 2012, identifying several east-west IP chargeability anomalies. Limited follow-up prospecting returned values ranging from <5 ppb up to 14.4 g/t Au at historical trenches in the northwest part of the property, where diamond drilling in the 1990s identified a gold-bearing zone which returned 1.8 g/t Au over 7.6 metres.

It is unknown whether this zone corresponds to the historical Eagle Prospect (or Agnico Eagle Occurrence), where 36 diamond drill holes were completed in 1946. According to two unpublished historical maps in the Thunder Bay resident geologist files, values of 11.1 gpt Au over 4.1 metres including 30.8 g/t Au over 0.8 metre were identified. These values are historically designated and unable to be substantiated.

The next phase of fieldwork will focus on locating historical workings, especially the Eagle Prospect, and prospecting in areas of known gold anomalies and I.P. trends. Trenching, channel sampling and soil sampling programs may be warranted to generate firm targets for diamond drilling.

The Wilcorp claim group is located approximately 13 km east of the town of Atikokan, Ontario in McCaul Township, and 17 km south of Agnico Eagle’s (AEM.t) Hammond Reef deposit, which contains combined reserves and resources of 5.6 Moz of gold at 0.71 g/t Au (Agnico Eagle website, 2022). The property consists of 18 staked claims and 4 patented claims covering 264 hectares.

Mineralization in the region is generally related to northeast-trending interpreted splays off the Quetico Fault, a regional transcurrent fault which separates the Wabigoon greenstone belt to the north from the Quetico metasedimentary belt to the south. Known prospects associated with an interpreted splay in the vicinity of the Wilcorp property include the Olcott Prospect and the past producing Sapawe gold mine.

The company explores for precious, battery and critical metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

