Bold Ventures stakes more claims to cover untested anomalies at Joutel Project, Quebec

Bold Ventures Inc. [TSXV: BOL] has added 11 additional claims to its Joutel property, Québec, which is located approximately 140 km northwest of Val d’Or, Québec. The property is situated in the vicinity of Bold’s former Joutel property, over which Bold flew an airborne VTEMTM survey in 2012. The new claims cover untested geophysical anomalies from the 2012 survey. Historical diamond drilling in this area has identified anomalous nickel, silver, copper, zinc and gold associated with geophysical anomalies.

Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of northern Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

