Bold Ventures updates Burchell gold-copper project and Ring of Fire, Ontario

Bold Ventures Inc. [TSXV: BOL] updates activities at its Burchell gold-copper project, 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and Koper Lake in the Ring of Fire, Ontario.

Burchell Gold Copper Project: Mechanical stripping at the 111 Gold Zone and at seven additional target areas on the Burchell Property has progressed and is expected to be completed in the next two to three days. Washing and sampling of the exposed locations has begun.

A ground Very Low Frequency (VLF) electromagnetic survey has been completed in the Northwest claim area and across the area of the 111 Zone. The data is currently being processed and interpreted. The aim of these two geophysical surveys is to aid in delineating drill targets for Bold’s first phase of drilling in these prospective areas.

The Northwest Claim Area: This area represents the northeastern strike extension of the Moss Trend on the adjacent Moss Gold Property of Gold X2 Mining (formerly Goldshore Resources). A 2024-2025 MMITM survey across this area identified clusters of gold, copper and molybdenum anomalies.

Approximately 13 line-km of ground VLF (Very Low Frequency) geophysics were surveyed during the summer, which in conjunction with the soil anomalies will aid in generating drill targets. Data is currently being processed and interpreted.

The 111 Zone: The 111 Gold Zone was identified late in 2024, with one December grab sample returning 68 g/t Au. Gold mineralization occurs within the sheared contact zone between felsic and mafic metavolcanics. Limited hand-stripping and channel sampling during the summer identified an anomalous gold zone 4.5 to 6.5 metres plus wide, with one channel sample returning 2.1 g/t Au over 0.5 metres.

The zone has now been stripped by excavator and washed, with channel sampling to commence shortly. 7 additional target areas near the mafic-felsic contact zone, where gold anomalies have been identified in rock and soil samples, are in the process of being exposed by mechanical stripping, to be completed in 2-3 days.

Ring of Fire News: Bold Ventures’ Koper Lake Project is centrally located within the Ring of Fire discovery area.

Bold management is pleased to see the engagement effort put forth by the Provincial Government led by Premier Doug Ford and Minister Greg Rickford. Bold CEO David Graham commented that “Seeing Premier Ford and Minister Rickford personally involved is very encouraging. It signals the importance of this development that is situated in a very rich geological environment hosting critical minerals. Since our discoveries in 2007, while working with Noront Resources and my initial engagement with the local First Nations, we have seen an ongoing effort by First Nations leaders, Government and Industry to provide information surrounding the mining cycle, infrastructure development and environmental studies. Our hope is that the effort will result in multiple positive effects for the region including: economic development, improved access, education and a higher standard of living. We believe this is possible while respecting the culture and values of the affected Communities.”

Koper Lake Project in the Ring of Fire: The Black Horse is part of the Koper Lake Project where KWG is the Operator of the chromite exploration effort.

Bold owns a 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 85.9 Mt grading 34.5% Cr 2 O 3 at a cut-off of 20% Cr 2 O 3 . Bold also owns a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the Koper Lake claims and has a Right of First Refusal on a 1% NSR covering all metals found within the claim group.

The Black Horse is contiguous with the Blackbird Chromite deposits owned by Ring of Fire Metals (formerly Noront Resources Inc.). The Koper Lake claims are located approximately 300 metres from their Eagle’s Nest Ni-Cu Massive Sulphide Deposit that is in the permit acquisition stage.

The environmental assessment process for all-weather road access to the Ring of Fire is being developed as three proposed road projects. The Northern Road link, the Marten Falls Community Access Road and the Webeque Supply Road.

Bold’s target commodities are comprised of: Copper, Nickel, Lead, Zinc, Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium and Chromium.

