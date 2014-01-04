Bonterra Resources drills 34.7 g/t gold over 2.4 metres at Barry, Quebec

Share this article

Bonterra Resources Inc. [BTR-TSXV; BONXF-OTCQX; 9BR2-FSE] reported more results from the now-completed infill drilling campaign at the 100%-owned Barry underground project, Quebec, which holds 500,000 ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources and 700,000 ounces of inferred mineral resources, according to the last mineral resources estimate.

The primary goal of this campaign was to convert mineral resources to a higher confidence category and enhance the interpretation and grade continuity of the mineralization in the upper section of the deposit. In total, 31,349 metres (91 holes) of infill drilling has been completed from surface since August 2022. The company has received assays for 75 holes so far, including the ones in this release.

Highlights include 34.7 g/t gold over 2.4 metres, including 72.0 g/t gold over 1.1 metres in hole MB-22-560A; 17.7 g/t Au over 3.2 metres, including 30.1 g/t Au over 1.8 metres in hole MB-23-594; 11.6 g/t Au over 3.3 metres, including 19.8 g/t Au over 1.8 metres in hole MB-23-589.

Hole MB-22-578 returned 9.0 g/t Au over 9.2 metres, including 21.7 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in hole MB-22-578. MB-22-556 returned 8.2 g/t Au over 6.0 metres, including 17.6 g/t Au over 2.7 metres. MB-22-565A returned 6.4 g/t Au over 4.0 metres, including 13.2 g/t Au over 1.2 metres.

Duke joint venture drill program update: In March, the company announced a 3,300-metre drill program at the Duke property, a joint venture with Osisko Mining Inc. [OSK-TSX]. As of now, six of 10 holes have been drilled, and the drilling activities are tracking on schedule. The drill results are expected to be released upon completion of the program.

The drill program at Duke is part of the company’s renewed focus on regional exploration at a rate of approximately 1,400 metres per month in the Urban-Barry and Bachelor camps.

Marc-Andre Pelletier, president and CEO, commented: “The exploration program at Duke in collaboration with our joint venture partner Osisko is progressing well. Duke is located adjacent to the company’s Gladiator deposit and Osisko’s Windfall gold project, as well as the Barry deposit to the west. Together, these three deposits contain a significant gold resource of over 10 million ounces, and the company remains focused on exploring the Urban-Barry camp this year. Following the completion of the infill drill program at the Barry underground project, the company plans to update the geological model of the underground deposit to determine the next steps for the Barry deposit. Additionally, an exploration program will soon take place at the Barry Northeast and Panache properties to test high potential exploration targets.”

The completed infill drill program of the Barry underground project was designed to convert the Inferred resources from the 2021 MRE into Indicated resources by decreasing the drill spacing to 25 metres. The program especially aims to delineate and expand high-grade mineralized shoots identified in the 2021 MRE.

Infill drilling in the 800 zone continue to delineate and increase the length and continuity of the high-grade shoots. Results like 34.7 g/t Au over 2.4 metres, including 72.0 g/t Au over 1.1 metres in hole MB-22-560A, 16.3 g/t Au over 2.8 metres, including 26.6 g/t Au over 1.7 metres in hole MB-22-585 and 17.7 g/t Au over 3.2 metres, including 30.1 g/t Au over 1.8 metres in hole MB-23-594 enhance the potential of high grade continuous mineralized shoots in the 800 zone. Assays from 17 holes drilled in the zone 800 during winter are pending.

Infill Drilling into the H6/D4 moderate south-dipping self-intersecting zones helped to better constrain the high-grade mineralization highlighted by the 2021 MRE. Infill drilling continues to highlight the continuity of high-grade shoots through the mineralized shears. Results as 9.0 g/t Au over 9.2 metres, including 21.7 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in hole MB-22-578, 5.6 g/t Au over 6.3 metres, including 10.7 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in hole MB-22-575 and 4.6 g/t Au over 7.7 metres, including 9.2 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 11.5 g/t Au over 0.7 metres in hole MB-22-554 enhance the 300-metres long continuity of large high grade shoots in zone H6.

Infill drilling in the poorly defined H18 zone following the high-grade shoots successfully intercepted high-grade mineralization that was predicted. Drill results highlight the potential for a 300-metre long mineralized shoot in the shear zone located 20 metres beneath the H6 shear. Demonstration is made by results in hole MB-22-565A with 6.4 g/t Au over 4.0 metres, including 13.2 g/t Au over 1.2 metres, hole MB-22-564 returning 3.0 g/t Au over 10.4 metres, including 13.4 g/t Au over 1.1 metres, hole MB-22-575 intercepting 4.7 g/t Au over 8.1 g/t Au, including 11.6 g/t Au over 1.5 metres and hole MB-22-578 with 10.7 g/t Au over 1.5 metres.

Bonterra has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Bonterra owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region.





Share this article