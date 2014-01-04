Bonterra Resources drills 6.2 g/t gold over 7.7 metres at Barry, Quebec

Share this article

Bonterra Resources Inc. [BTR-TSXV; BONXF-OTCQX; 9BR2-FSE] released more results from the now-completed infill and expansion drilling campaign at the 100%-owned Barry underground project, Quebec, which holds 500,000 ounces of measured and indicated mineral resources and 700,000 ounces of inferred mineral resources, according to the last mineral resources estimate.

The primary goal of this campaign was to convert mineral resources to a higher confidence category and enhance the interpretation and grade continuity of the mineralization, primarily in the upper section of the deposit. In total, 31,349 metres (91 holes) of infill drilling has been completed from surface since August 2022. The Company has received assays for 80 holes so far, including the holes disclosed in this release.

Highlights include 6.2 g/t gold over 7.7 metres, including 12.8 g/t gold over 2.8 metres and 13.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in hole MB-23-598; 26.3 g/t gold over 1.2 metres, including 38.1 g/t gold over 0.7 metres in hole MB-23-600; 4.5 g/t gold over 4.2 metres, including 20.3 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in hole MB-23-592; and 1.6 g/t gold over 6.0 metres, including 2.2 g/t gold over 2.0 metres in hole MB-23-613.

Marc Andre Pelletier, president and CEO, commented: “The results reported today are encouraging for many reasons. Holes MB-23-598, MB-23-600 and MB-23-592 intercepted mineralization consistent with the high-grade ore shoots in the 800 Zone. Meanwhile, hole MB-23-613 confirmed the extension of mineralization from the 800 Zone approximately 150 mteres further than the known mineralized envelope and suggests that there is continuity of the mineralization at depth. With the conclusion of the winter drill program at Duke, we have started a greenfield exploration program at Barry North-East and a more focused program at Panache South. Bonterra remains committed to continuing to explore the Urban-Barry camp where several million ounces of gold have already been discovered to date.”

The drill program at the Duke property, a joint venture with Osisko Mining Inc. [OSK-TSX; OBNNF-OTC], consisting of 10 holes covering 3,387 m has been completed on schedule. Also, a short drill program of two holes totaling 706 metres was completed just before the spring thaw at the Nelligan property near the Bachelor Mill Complex.

Following the completion of the Duke and Nelligan programs, the company has allocated one drill rig to its Barry North-East regional exploration program, which consists of 11 drill holes covering 3,200 metres. This program targets polarization anomalies along the Mazeres fault corridor, located 3 km to the northeast of the Barry deposit. So far, three drill holes covering 969 m have been completed.

The company will also commence a 3,500-metre exploration and follow-up drill program at the Panache South target. The area includes the historical Panache South showing with 12.9 g/t gold over 0.5 metres and 3.2 g/t gold over 0.4 metres.

Furthermore, preliminary results from three holes drilled 150 metres down plunge of the 800 Zone have returned 1.6 g/t gold over 6.0 metres, including 2.2 g/t gold over 2.0 metres in hole MB-23-613, confirming the mineralization remains open at depth and allow to target new high-grade shoots down dip of the orebody to the east.

Furthermore, preliminary results from three holes drilled 150 metres down plunge of the 800 Zone have returned 1.6 g/t gold over 6.0 metres, including 2.2 g/t gold over 2.0 metres in hole MB-23-613, confirming the mineralization remains open at depth and allow to target new high-grade shoots down dip of the orebody to the east.

Bonterra has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category. Importantly, the company owns the only permitted and operational gold mill in the region.

