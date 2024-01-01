Boron One Holdings completes Environmental Impact Assessment for Piskanja Boron Project, Serbia

Share this article

Boron One Holdings Inc. [TSXV: BONE], a company dedicated to the decarbonization of Planet Earth through the responsible utilization of its boron assets, reported completion of an independent Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for its Piskanja Boron Project, Serbia, to ensure that every aspect of the project is evaluated with the utmost care for environmental stewardship.

Boron One commissioned the EIA in anticipation of receipt of an “Exploitation Field Approval”, the current licensing step in which the company is engaged. This EIA is a key component of the regulatory package that will be submitted to authorities post receipt of the Exploitation Field Approval, as the project moves into the next phase of its licensing process.

“We are delighted to have reached this important milestone,” said Tim Daniels, President of Boron One. “This study is an essential roadmap, guaranteeing that the development of Piskanja is carried out responsibly, with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and minimal ecological disruption.”

Piskanja is Boron One Holdings Inc.’s wholly owned boron deposit with a Measured Mineral Resource of 1.39 million tonnes (averaging 35.59% B2O3), an Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.48 million tonnes (averaging 34.05% B2O3), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 284.7 thousand tonnes (averaging 39.59% B 2 O 3 ), calculated in accordance with CIM Standards.

The responsible person for the PEA and the Mineral Resource Estimate contained within, is Prof. Miodrag Banješević PhD. P.Geo, EurGeol, a Qualified Person in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (CIM Standards), and independent of Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings is dedicated to advancing the decarbonization of our planet through the responsible utilization of its wholly owned boron assets in Serbia.

