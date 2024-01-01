Boron One Holdings produces high value borate derivative at Piskanja Boron Property, Serbia

Share this article

Boron One Holdings Inc. [TSXV: BONE; OTC Pink: ERVFF], a company committed to the decarbonization of Planet Earth through the responsible utilization of its boron assets, is pleased to report that it has successfully produced high-grade Borax pentahydrate, derived from feedstock originating from its 100%-owned Piskanja Boron Property in Serbia.

Tim Daniels, CEO of Boron One Holdings, stated, “We are very excited with the outcome of this testing. Our business model includes the addition of high value boron derivatives in order to help ensure the monetization of our entire deposit, diversify our revenue streams, and maximize shareholder returns by creating some value-added products for the product mix. Importantly, we were able to produce the borax in our testing by utilizing straightforward chemical processes and readily available production equipment.”

The bench-scale testing was conducted on behalf of Boron One by ALS Metallurgy in Australia. The testing confirmed the ability to produce high purity Borax from the company’s colemanite. QXRD analysis indicated that the process generated Borax pentahydrate with a purity of 99.8 to 100%. As a result of this positive bench-scale testing, the company intends to work to further optimize the parameters and processes involved, followed by bulk-scale production tests.

Tim Daniels continued, “This development is of potential strategic importance to us, as a number of possible off takers and strategic partners that we are in discussions with, have expressed a substantial need for Borax.”

Piskanja is Boron One’s wholly owned boron deposit with a Measured Mineral Resource of 1.39 million tonnes (averaging 35.59% B 2 O 3 ), an Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.48 million tonnes (averaging 34.05% B 2 O 3 ), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 284.7 thousand tonnes (averaging 39.59% B 2 O 3 ), calculated in accordance with CIM standards.

