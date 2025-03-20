Bravada Gold to accelerate Wind Mountain Gold/Silver Mine, Nevada

Share this article

Bravada Gold Corp. [TSXV: BVA; OTC Pink: BGAVF; FSE: BRTN] emphasizes the importance of the U.S. President’s Executive Order dated March 20, 2025, entitled “Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production” and comments on expected benefits for the company’s projects.

The Executive Order invokes emergency powers under the Defence Production Act of 1950 with the stated objective of restoring the American mining industry and reducing dependence on mineral imports. Several actions are listed for U.S. projects including streamlining of permit and regulatory processes, prioritization of mining projects, and increased investment through several mechanisms. In addition, the Order also calls for clarifications to the Mining Act.

Of key significance to the company, the Order specifically includes gold. Bravada’s Wind Mountain project, an advanced-stage, past-producing gold/silver mine in a sparsely populated region of northwestern Nevada. The project is expected to benefit greatly from the push to return American mines to production as mandated by the White House.

In addition, the positive economics identified in Wind Mountain’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) study are expected to be markedly enhanced from current precious metals prices which are substantially higher than those used in the 2022 study.

Recognizing the improved regulatory and market environments, the company’s Board has identified an independent Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) as the next step in further derisking the Wind Mountain project towards production and has requested management to provide a plan, including a budget, to achieve this objective.

Bravada President Joe Kizis commented, “Nevada is one of the most fertile regions in the world to explore for gold and other metals, and the State has many advantages when developing new mines. Yet, despite those advantages and widespread recognition that new sources of metals need to be discovered in politically reliable countries, exploration for new deposits in the U.S. has been hampered by increasingly long lead times to develop new mines.

“This Executive Order marks a strong shift towards recognising the importance of finding and developing new metal sources in the U.S. in a timely manner. We have always recognized Wind Mountain’s strong potential for a rapid return to production and will now look to accelerate that process in light of recent developments and rising commodity prices. We look forward to further updates as we incorporate this new mandate into our exploration and development timelines across all our assets.”

Work by the company has delineated a substantial gold and silver resource and delivered a positive PEA study that utilized US$1,750/oz gold and $21.00/oz silver for a Phase I operation in December 2022. In addition to a dramatic increase in metal prices since the PEA study was conducted, the following features were identified to further enhance the project: a Phase II pad site was identified to extend mine-life of the in-pit resource; additional exploration targets have been identified to further extend mining life, particularly the North Hill target, which is located directly uphill from the Pad II site. The company believes exploration targets have the potential to extend mine-life to more than 10 years.

In addition to broadly prioritizing the mining industry in the U.S., the Order calls for an inventory of earlier stage projects in the U.S. with a view to assessing them for prioritization and acceleration of exploration and development work. This new mandate is expected to benefit Bravada’s suite of other gold and silver assets in Nevada while it advances its flagship Wind Mountain towards a production decision.

The company currently has five gold and silver projects in Nevada that it is advancing with a view to partnership or sale: East Walker, Highland, SF/HC, Gabel and East Manhattan.

Past success with this model includes the 2023 signing of an earn-in agreement with Endeavour Silver to option Bravada’s Baxter gold/silver project. Baxter is adjacent to Endeavour Silver’s Bruner advanced project, and shallow oxide mineralization discovered, but not fully delineated, on Baxter could enhance the development of the combined properties. These properties are also expected to benefit from the Executive Order.

Bravada also holds a royalty on a high-grade gold property in Ontario and on a near-surface barite deposit in central Nevada, as a result of successful past project sales.

Bravada currently has eight projects in its portfolio, consisting of 756 claims for approximately 5,600 ha in two of Nevada’s most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed.

