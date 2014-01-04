Bravo Mining drills 1.94 g/t PGM+Au over 71.4 metres at Luanga, Brazil

Share this article

Bravo Mining Corp. [BRVO-TSXV; BRVMF-OTCQX] reported assay results from a further 19 infill diamond drill holes (DDH) from its 100%-owned Luanga palladium plus platinum plus rhodium plus gold plus nickel project, located in the Carajas mineral province, state of Para, Brazil.

Highlights include 71.4 metres at 1.94 g/t platinum group metals plus gold from surface; 39.0 metres at 2.34 g/t PGM plus Au, 0.26% nickel; 9.0 metres at 4.02 g/t PGM plus Au, 0.10% Ni and 3.0 metres at 13.09 g/t PGM plus Au.

“Recent assay results from infill drilling at Luanga continue to consistently enhance our understanding of the historical data. In the southwest sector, DDH22LU116 intersected the thickest known interval of continuous PGM plus Au mineralization (in that sector),” said Luis Azevedo, chairman and CDEO. “Further trenching is planned in the southwest sector to determine whether there is an increase in grade and thickness at surface, similar to what we observed in trenching the central sector. Meanwhile, results from drilling of the central sector continue to show mineralization dominated by a single thick zone, with higher-than-expected nickel concentrations as drilling continues to advance at depth. We look forward to further testing the potential for mineralization at depth with the phase 2 drill program, and in particular the commencement of the HeliTEM survey at the end of this month, designed to cover the whole area of the Luanga project.”

Highlights: DDH22LU116 intersected the thickest known interval of continuous mineralization to date in the southwest sector, and where mineralization was previously interpreted to narrow.

Drilling continues to intercept magmatic nickel sulphides at depth, especially in the central sector where results from Bravo’s drilling outperforms historical shallower drilling results.

Assay results continue to compare well with intercepts in historic drilling on nearby drill sections, both in tenor and mineralized thickness, and to previously reported results from Bravo drilling on the same drill sections.

The phase 2 drilling program commenced in the central sector, systematically targeting extensions to Luanga mineralization at depth.

HeliTEM (airborne electromagnetics (EM)) over the whole area of the Luanga project is scheduled to begin at the end of May.

A total of 178 drill holes (43 in 2023) have been completed by Bravo to date, for 32,799 metres, including all eight planned twin holes and all eiught metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying).

Results have been reported for 138 Bravo drill holes to date, which includes all drilling completed in 2022. Excluding the metallurgical holes, results for 32 Bravo drill holes are currently outstanding.

Drill results received from all three sectors at Luanga continue to compare well with intercepts in historic drilling on nearby drill sections and/or results from Bravo and historical drilling on the same drill sections.

The central sector continues to show mineralization dominated by one thick zone, with consistent thicknesses on section. Phase 2 drilling, which commenced in the central sector in April 2023, is systematically targeting the extension of existing PGM plus Au plus Ni mineralization to a greater depth.

Elevated nickel values also continue to be a feature of the central sector, compared with historical results and in comparison with the north and southwest sectors, on a broad scale. This may be related to a significantly thicker basal (footwall) harzburgite (ultramafic) sequence, which is also coincident with a more prolific nickel-in-soil geochemical footprint.

Drilling in the southwest sector also shows consistency with assay results both for PGMs and magmatic nickel sulphides, comparing well with intercepts in historic drilling on neighbouring drill sections and with drilling by Bravo on the same section.

The phase 2 program commenced in April, 2023, with 21,500 metres of drilling planned, focused on extensional drilling to depth (below the known mineralization) and exploration of new targets.

Surface geophysical programs, microgravity and detailed ground magnetics remain in progress at Luanga, while HeliTEM (airborne EM) covering the entire Luanga project is scheduled to begin at the end of May.

Bravo is a Canada and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM plus Au plus Ni project in the world-class Carajas mineral province of Brazil.

The Luanga project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail and clean and renewable hydro grid power. The project area was previously deforested for agricultural grazing land. Bravo’s current environmental, social and governance activities includes replanting trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

