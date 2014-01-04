Bravo Mining drills 2.11 g/t PGM+Au over 58.8 metres at Luanga, Brazil

Share this article

Bravo Mining Corp. [BRVO-TSXV; BRVMF-OTCQX] reported assay results from an additional nine infill diamond drill holes (DDH) from its 100%-owned Luanga palladium-platinum-rhodium-gold-nickel (3PGM+Au+Ni) project, located in the Carajas mineral province, state of Para, Brazil.

“Drill hole DDH22LU029, which intersected 58.8 metres of 2.11 g/t 3PGM+Au from 9.7 metres, is one of the broadest zones of 3PGM+Au mineralization intersected at Luanga to date. This drill hole also demonstrates that multiple stacked 3PGM+Au+Ni zones exist stratigraphically above and below the previously defined mineralized horizons.

“This increases our confidence in both the overall 3PGM+Au+Ni potential of Luanga, and the potential for higher-grade nickel sulphide mineralization given the 39.4 metres of 0.16% nickel intersected from 29.1 metres,” said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO. “Furthermore, DDH22LU029 intersected a zone of nickel-rich disseminated sulphides below the main mineralized horizons, yet still within the same orthopyroxenite host stratigraphy, again opening the possibility for new as yet unseen styles of nickel sulphide mineralization at depth.”

Highlights: The infill drilling campaign continues to advance rapidly, while results compare well with, or exceed, the intercepts in historic drill holes on nearby drill sections, in both tenor and mineralized thicknesses.

DDH22LU029 returned 58.8 metres of 1.33 g/t palladium, 0.64 g/t platinum, 0.09 g/t rhenium and 0.06 g/t gold, or 2.11 3PGM+Au, including 39.4 metres of 1.74 g/t 3PGM+Au and 0.16% nickel and 8.7 mettres of 4.09 g/t 3PGM+Au and 0.05% nickel, and 6.5 metres of 0.50 g/t 3PGM+Au and 0.43% nickel.

DDH22LU016 returned 19.8 metres of 2.68 g/t 3PGM+Au and 0.06% nickel. DDH22LU022 returned 19.8 metres of 2.21 g/t 3PGM+Au and 0.23% nickel.

In addition, two diamond drill holes were completed on two drill sections, 50 metres north and south of DDH22LU047, the hole that intercepted massive sulphides. All four step out drill holes have intersected varying amounts of semi-massive sulphides. Assay results are pending.

Downhole Electromagnetic surveys (EM) on these 4 drill holes, and surface fixed loop EM over the Luanga deposit, have commenced.

A total of 102 drill holes have been completed, for a total of 17,337 metres (or 68% of Phase 1 Drilling Program), including 6 twin holes and 6 metallurgical holes.

A total of 17,689 samples were submitted for assay to date including 3,216 re-assay samples from historic drill core.

The Phase 1 diamond drill program continues as planned at Luanga. Six drill rigs are on site, with drilling progressing in various locations along the entire 8.1km strike length of the known Luanga mineralized envelope.

The Luanga Project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail and clean and renewable hydro grid power. The project area was previously de-forested for agricultural grazing land. Bravo’s current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.





