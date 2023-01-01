Bravo Mining drills 3.88 g/t PGM+Au over 58.3 metres at Luanga, Brazil

Share this article

Bravo Mining Corp. [TSXV-BRVO; OTCQX-BRVMF] has received assay results from eight diamond drill holes (DDH), five from the North sector and three from the Southwest sector, at its 100%-owned Luanga palladium plus platinum plus rhodium plus gold plus nickel project, located in the Carajas mineral province, state of Para, Brazil.

“Drilling in the North Sector continues to be encouraging, with wider and higher-grade PGM+Au+Ni mineralization at shallow depths. DDH24LU235 is now the best drill hole intercept to date at Luanga and starts at only 10.5 metres from surface. In comparison, the Central Sector, which currently contains the largest proportion of Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) tonnage at Luanga, has been extended to depths in excess of 400m, suggesting considerable room for further extensions to depth in the North Sector,” said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. “We also continue to see some evidence of copper sulphide mineralization at depth in the North, as seen in drill hole DDH24LU235, suggesting potential for different styles of mineralization at Luanga.”

Highlights: Drilling in the North Sector continues to improve in grade and thickness compared to previously reported drilling and/or drilling on adjacent drill sections; 58.3 metres at 3.88 g/t PGM+Au, 0.12% nickel, including 15 metres at 6.41 g/t PGM+Au, 0.11% Ni; 45.7 metres at 3.60 g/t PGM+Au, 0.08% Ni including 13.7 metres at 8.47 g/t PGM+Au, 0.13% Ni.

Shallow mineralization in the North Sector (Sections 1 and 2) is currently being defined at depths of +/-100m and remains open down dip.

The North Sector has significant potential below 100m from surface, given that the Central Sector extends to depths of more than 400m, which also supports a significant opportunity for MRE growth at shallower depths.

Borehole Electromagnetic (EM) survey team working in parallel with exploration drilling over the priority HeliTEM (airborne electromagnetics) targets, with multiple off-hole conductors ready to be modelled.

Luanga Drilling Update: Results from eight diamond drill holes have been received from the North and Southwest Sectors. All the drill holes herein reported are angled holes (-60 degrees), towards a 090degree azimuth in the North and 360-degree azimuth in the Southwest. Together, this set of drill holes comprise a total of 1,865 metres of diamond drilling.

Section 1 in the North Sector shows a new infill drill section with DDH24LU235 being the deepest drill hole on the section, clearly showing significantly better mineralization at depth, both in thickness and grade, in all three distinct zones of mineralization. Two of the mineralised zones now contain significant high-grade portions within the broader mineralised zones. This high-grade mineralization is still only defined to approximately 120 metres below surface, with additional drilling now planned to test for potential extension at depth. Results bode well for future MRE growth; 58.3m at 3.88g/t PGM+Au, 0.12% Ni, including 15m at 6.41g/t PGM+Au, 0.11% Ni; 45.7m at 3.60g/t PGM+Au, 0.08% Ni, including 13.7m at 8.47g/t PGM+Au, 0.13% Ni.

Section 2 in the North Sector also shows evidence of increasing widths and grades at shallow depths, with mineralization still open at depth. DDH24LU234 (38.0m at 1.79 g/t PGM+Au, 0.06% Ni) is a significant improvement over the up-dip intercept in DDH24LU232 (9.8m at 0.86 g/t PGM+Au) and, as with Section 1, these results also bode well for future MRE growth, with significant potential open at depth.

A total of 269 drill holes have been completed by Bravo to date, for 57,648.45 metres, including 8 metallurgical holes (not subject to routine assaying). Results have been reported for 235 Bravo drill holes to date. Assay results for 26 Bravo drill holes that have been completed are currently outstanding (excluding the metallurgical holes).

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being in a location close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and clean renewable hydro grid power. A fully funded 63,000-metre infill, step-out and exploration drilling and trenching program is well advanced for 2024. Bravo’s current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes planting more than 18,000 high-value trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

Share this article