Brazilian Rare Earths discoveries expand scale of Pelé Project, Brazil

12 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Brazilian Rare Earths Limited [ASX: BRE] reported results of exploration drilling at the Pelé Target 1 Project, located in Bahia, Brazil.

The Pelé Project is hosted within the Volta do Rio Plutonic Suite, a large-scale magmatic system that extends over 180 km in Bahia, Brazil. Brazilian Rare Earths has confirmed the exploration potential of the province with multiple discoveries of ultra-high-grade mineralization, including rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), scandium (Sc), tantalum (Ta), and uranium (U).

Pelé Target 1 has the largest expanse of weathered REE-Nb-Sc-U outcrops discovered since exploration commenced at the Rocha da Rocha rare earth province. New geological mapping, 75 line-km of ground gamma stations and 162 new outcrop samples highlights that REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralization repeats along eastern and western limbs of a regional structural fold that now extends over 10 km at the project.

New discovery of high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralization – High-grade diamond drill results at Pelé Target 1 returned assays of up to 13.5% TREO: NdPr: 23,217 ppm; DyTb: 938 ppm; Nb2O5: 5,011 ppm; Sc2O3: 381 ppm; Ta₂O₅: 248 ppm and U3O8: 1,100 ppm.

High-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U from shallow depths (~20 m) extending to vertical depths of ~70 m. Drillhole TG1DD0004 returned 29.8 metres of a cumulative downhole mineralization, including 15.3 metres at 9.1% TREO from 25.6 metres depth, with grades of: NdPr: 15,617 ppm; DyTb: 692 ppm; Nb₂O₅: 1,861 ppm; Sc₂O₃: 231 ppm; Ta₂O₅: 94 ppm and U₃O₈: 754 ppm.

Auger drilling continues to discover extensive, near-surface horizons of high-grade monazite sands, with grades of up to 7.9% TREO and assays of up to 11,681ppm NdPr and 580 ppm DyTb.

Pelé Target 1 discoveries extend high-grade mineralized trendline to 10 km – Pelé is confirmed as a major district-scale rare earth exploration project located ~60 km southwest of BRE’s Monte Alto project in Bahia, Brazil, and covers an exploration area over 60 times larger than Monte Alto.

Recent exploration has focused primarily on Pelé Target 1 – one of five large exploration target areas within the larger Pelé Project area – delivering new discoveries of high-grade rare earth outcrops with grades of up to 17.7% TREO and high-grade monazite sands with grades of up to 8.5%TREO.

New outcrop discoveries of high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralization significantly extend the mineralized strike at Pelé Target 1 to over 10 km.

Brazilian Rare Earths now controls three major confirmed projects – Monte Alto, Sulista and Pelé – each demonstrating significant diamond drill intersections of high-grade REE-Nb-Sc-Ta-U mineralization.


Share this article

More Stories

Blue Star aims to raise up to $3.5 million from private placement

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Independence Gold drills 5.58 g/t gold over 19.4 metres at 3Ts Project, British Columbia

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Cabral Gold discovers new mineralized zone at Machichie Main Gold Deposit, Brazil

10 hours ago Staff Writer

LithiumBank raising $5.0 million for deep brine projects

10 hours ago Staff Writer

RT Minerals exploring Case Batholith property, Ontario

11 hours ago Staff Writer

Abitibi Metals announces $10 million bought deal financing

1 day ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Blue Star aims to raise up to $3.5 million from private placement

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Independence Gold drills 5.58 g/t gold over 19.4 metres at 3Ts Project, British Columbia

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Cabral Gold discovers new mineralized zone at Machichie Main Gold Deposit, Brazil

10 hours ago Staff Writer

LithiumBank raising $5.0 million for deep brine projects

10 hours ago Staff Writer

RT Minerals exploring Case Batholith property, Ontario

11 hours ago Staff Writer
×