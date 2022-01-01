British Columbia Education Industry Precious Metals Resources British Columbia Mining Month – Infographic 8 hours ago Resource World Granite City, British Columbia, 1888. George Dawson photo. Source: British Columbia Historical Federation. Share this article Share this article Continue Reading Previous Grid Metals drills high-grade lithium in ManitobaNext Freegold drills 99.1 metres of 0.29% copper, 0.014 g/t gold at Shorty Creek, Alaska More Stories Alaska Copper Resources Freegold drills 99.1 metres of 0.29% copper, 0.014 g/t gold at Shorty Creek, Alaska 8 hours ago Staff Writer Lithium Resources Grid Metals drills high-grade lithium in Manitoba 9 hours ago Staff Writer Gold Quebec Resources Royal Fox drills 0.89 g/t gold over 22.9 metres at Philibert, Quebec 9 hours ago Staff Writer Base Metals Resources Manganese X release Battery Hill PEA 10 hours ago Staff Writer Gold Ontario Resources Moneta Increases Resources to 4,265,000 Oz Gold Indicated and 7,496,000 Oz Gold Inferred at Tower Gold Project 12 hours ago Resource World Copper Resources CopperCorp Resources drills 0.62% copper over 43 metres at AMC, Tasmania 1 day ago Resource World Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Current ye@r * Leave this field empty