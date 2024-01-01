Brixton Metals drilling Catalyst copper-gold porphyry target at Thorn Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Brixton Metals Corp. [TSXV: BBB; OTCQB: BBBXF] has begun drilling at the newly identified Catalyst copper-gold porphyry target at its wholly owned Thorn Project located in NW British Columbia, Canada. The Thorn Project is an underexplored copper-gold porphyry district with several large-scale exploration target areas identified. Drilling is ongoing at its Trapper Gold Target and a second drill is now operational at the Catalyst Target.

Highlights: A 2 km by up to 1 km copper-in-soil anomaly has been confirmed and refined, supported by soil geochemistry showing a classic calc-alkalic porphyry zonation: from a central Cu-Mo zone with depleted Zn, outward to Cu-Te-Se, and further to distal As-Sb anomalies.

IP geophysical survey results reveal strong shallow conductivity and intense chargeability features at depth, closely aligning with expected porphyry-style alteration zones.

Initial drilling will test depths to 500 meters, focusing on the copper-in-soil anomaly, gold-copper in surface rock samples, mapped surface phyllic and chlorite alteration zones, with chargeability signatures suggesting potential copper-gold porphyry mineralization.

Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated, “The new Catalyst and Tempest Porphyry Targets have very quickly become exciting drill ready targets. The use of XRF analysis on soils has dramatically reduced the time to drill readiness. We are keen to see what kind of copper-gold grades Catalyst can generate from our initial drilling. In addition to the potential at the Catalyst Target both, the Trapper Gold Targets and the Camp Creek Gold Targets continue to shine brightly. To date in 2025, Brixton has drilled a total of 4,029 metres: 2,160 metres at Camp Creek over 12 holes and 1,869 metres at Trapper over 10 holes with most of these results pending.”

The Catalyst Porphyry Target is located approximately six km northeast from the Camp Creek Porphyry system, within a NE-SW corridor hosting several underexplored porphyry-style prospects.

The Catalyst Target was significantly expanded to a 2 km x 1 km copper-in-soil anomaly, with real-time XRF analysis revealing a classic zonation pattern typical of porphyry systems, centered molybdenum with depleted zinc, transitioning outward through copper-tellurium-selenium, and flanked by distal arsenic-antimony anomalies. The soil geochemical anomaly was expanded by a combination of XRF and ICP-MS analysis.

Geological mapping correlates the copper anomaly with outcropping feldspar porphyritic units, showing moderate phyllic alteration (quartz-sericite-pyrite) and moderate to strong chlorite-hematite-pyrite alteration. Phyllic alteration extends over 2 km, grading into propylitic assemblages (chlorite-epidote-pyrite-carbonates). Veining as stockworks and sheeted veins with sericite haloes within the central zone include quartz + pyrite ± chalcopyrite + chlorite + hematite ± bornite.

Initial ICP-MS assays from surface rock chip-samples within the anomaly returned encouraging values of ~0.5% Cu and 1 g/t Au, for both styles of alteration phyllic and chlorite, consistent with potential porphyry mineralization.

Recent induced polarization (IP) geophysics has outlined shallow conductive zones with extensive chargeability anomalies, coincident with both the surface geochemistry and mapped alteration. These features are interpreted as indicative of a phyllic halo and will be the focus of first-phase drill testing, targeting higher-grade copper mineralization at depth.

Soil sample analysis at the Catalyst Target is being performed using in-house XRF facilities, enabling rapid, real-time geochemical screening to support field operations. Comparative analysis with laboratory-based ICP-MS assays has confirmed consistent results across key elements, including Cu, As, Sb, Te, Se, and W.

Given the strong correlation between XRF and laboratory data, the company will continue to utilize this accelerated workflow throughout the exploration season to expedite evaluation of additional targets across the project area.

Brixton Metals wholly owns four exploration projects: the flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corp.

Share this article