Brixton Metals drilling Cirque Copper Porphyry Target, British Columbia

Brixton Metals Corp. [TSXV-BBB; OTCQB-BBBXF] reported that it has started its maiden drill program at the Cirque Copper Porphyry Target which is located 3km east from the Camp Creek Porphyry discovery on its wholly owned Thorn Project, northwestern British Columbia.

Highlights: Cirque is a multi-kilometer copper porphyry target on the Thorn Project. Surface exposures of copper mineralization (vein-hosted and disseminated chalcopyrite) have been identified over a 1km by 2km area. Rock and soil geochemistry contain elevated copper, molybdenum and MDRU’s Porphyry Index (MPIx) anomalies. The target is supported by a large, near-surface magnetic and coincident conductivity geophysical anomaly

Christina Anstey, VP of Exploration, stated, “We are thrilled to launch Brixton’s first drill campaign on the Cirque Porphyry Target. Given that porphyry deposits often form in clusters, the proximity of favorable mineralized intrusions to the known Camp Creek Porphyry makes this area particularly promising. The significant intervals of chalcopyrite mineralization observed on the surface, along with coincident geophysical signatures, is very encouraging.”

Cirque is a copper porphyry target located 3 km east of the Camp Creek Porphyry Target and immediately north of the Outlaw Sediment-hosted Gold Target. The target is defined by a 2km by 1km northwest trending surface copper anomaly with a large portion of the target area covered by glacial alluvium material masking the underlying geology.

Quartz-chalcopyrite veins sampled in the area to the northwest of this historic drilling returned 1.6% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, and 12.75 g/t Ag. Disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization is observed throughout windows of surface outcrop within the overburden and is hosted in both Windy-Table volcanics and associated intrusions. The broad occurrences of copper mineralization and associated alteration in conjunction with favorable magnetic signatures and anomalous porphyry-index indicators suggest that a potential Cu-Mo porphyry system at Cirque remains untested.

Historic drilling in the Cirque area by Julian Mining in 1965 intercepted sporadic copper mineralization throughout 13 shallow holes where limited select sections of core were analyzed for copper and molybdenum only.

Brixton Metals owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC.

