Brixton Metals drilling Thorn Copper-Gold Project, British Columbia

Brixton Metals Corp. [TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF] reported that its Thorn exploration camp is now open for the season and drilling has commenced. Brixton is fully funded for the 2025 exploration program with plans to expand near surface gold mineralization within the Camp Creek Corridor and at the Trapper Gold Target, and to drill test new, near surface copper porphyry mineralization at Catalyst Target. The 2,945 km2 project is located in northwest British Columbia, Canada, approximately 90 km northeast from Juneau, Alaska.

2025 Thorn exploration plan highlights: The 2025 exploration plan consists of 8,000 to 10,000 metres of drilling across several target areas and is split between gold and copper targets.

Chairman and CEO, Gary R. Thompson, stated, “We are excited to have the drills turning again at the Thorn Project. Between the new gold mineralization and copper porphyry discovery potential, we are in for an interesting exploration season.”

Camp Creek Feeder Structures: High-sulphidation style gold mineralization is located near surface, these zones are interpreted as potential feeder structures. Three holes, 307, 221, and 294 encountered gold mineralization that appear to have a northeast trend, which is parallel to the Camp Creek structural corridor where drilling is planned to test the continuity of this structure. Hole 307 returned 26 metres of 1.89 g/t gold, 74.8 g/t silver, 0.28% copper from 172 metres depth including 8.00 metres of 4.52 g/t gold, 148.6 g/t silver, 0.54% copper. Shallow drilling is planned to test the up-dip gold zone encountered in hole 221 that returned 55.8 g/t gold over 1.5 metres from 449.5 metres depth. Based on the success of the initial drilling further holes may be drilled in the area.

Trapper gold target drilling: The most significant drill intercept in 2024 was recorded in hole THN24-304, yielding broad intervals of gold mineralization, which included several high-grade sub-intervals assaying 82.00 metres of 1.27 g/t gold, including 27 metres of 3.49 g/t gold, including 8 metres of 11.37 g/t gold and including 2.00 metres of 44.43 g/t gold.

In 2022, hole THN22-205 intercepted numerous visible gold counts reporting a drill intercept of 64.00m of 5.74 g/t gold, including 52.00 metres of 6.97 g/t gold and including 28.95 metres of 10.36 g/t gold. Follow up drilling is planned to extend this near surface gold mineralization.

The Catalyst showing, located 6 km northeast of the Camp Creek Porphyry Target, is defined by a 300-metre long exposure consisting of stockwork quartz-chalcopyrite-molybdenite A veins hosted within a strong quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration zone. The showing is located within a broader 1.6 km by 1 km northeast trending alteration zone hosting phyllic to argillic assemblages, which transitions into a broader area of propylitic alteration. Rock samples from the Catalyst showing returned up to 0.56% Cu, 0.11% Mo, 2.87 g/t Au, and 30.0 g/t Ag, including a 1.55-metre chip across a stockwork vein zone which assayed 0.46% Cu, 68 ppm Mo, and 0.37 g/t Au.

A Cu- Mo-Ag-Au soil anomaly surrounds the area of exposed quartz-chalcopyrite-molybdenite veins. The location of the soil anomaly is straddling the contact between a Late Cretaceous diorite porphyry and mafic volcanic rocks of the Late Triassic Stuhini Group. A TMI high from the 2010 VTEM survey lies to the northwest of the sample grid where the Cu-Mo anomalies remain open.

The company granted 4,300,000 incentive stock options to officers, directors, employees and consultants to the Company at a per share price of $0.10 for a period of 10 years from the date of grant. The options are subject to a 12-month vesting period until May 26, 2026.

Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corp.

