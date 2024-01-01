Brixton Metals drilling Thorn Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Brixton Metals Corp. [TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF] reported its first batch of drill results of the 2025 season from its wholly owned Thorn Project located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada. The Thorn Project is an underexplored copper-gold porphyry district with several large-scale exploration target areas identified. Brixton is operating with one diamond drill and is gearing up to add a second drill before the end of July.

Highlights: Shallow drilling was targeting northeast trending gold-bearing feeder structures related to the Camp Creek Cu-Au-Ag-Mo porphyry system. Hole THN25-318 cut 1.5 metres of 9.5 g/t gold, 13.8% copper, 771.5 g/t silver, 7.6% lead, 609.50 g/t tellurium, 7.1% zinc from 165.5 metres depth, including 0.75 metres of 10.25 g/t gold, 13.50% copper, 825 g/t silver, >1% antimony, 419 g/t tellurium, 15.15% lead, 14.00% zinc, including 0.75m of 8.80 g/t gold, 14.15 % copper, 718 g/t silver, 1.38% antimony, 800 g/t tellurium.

Directly above and excluding the high-grade zone is a 19.5-metre interval that returned 0.43 g/t gold, 37.97 g/t silver, 0.55% copper from 146m depth (146-165.5m).

Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated, “We are excited to have captured a gold rich polymetallic interval in hole 318. Our strategy this year at the Camp Creek Target was to drill for near surface gold mineralization along these northeast trending feeder structures, which has seen limited drilling since the deep porphyry discovery in Camp Creek. We believe that these feeder structures are related to the Camp Creek porphyry. While the drill has been moved to the Trapper Gold Target, more shallow drilling at the Camp Creek Target area is warranted.”

Holes THN25-315 and THN25-316 were drilled at an azimuth of 325 degrees and dip of -50 and -77 degrees, respectively, and the collar was located 123m to the southeast from hole THN24-307. Hole THN24-307 intercepted a gold dominant zone of high-sulphidation mineralization.

Holes THN25-317, THN25-318 and THN25-319 were drilled at an azimuth of 295 degrees on the same pad with dips: -45, -65, -75, respectively, and the collar was located 202m northeast from hole THN25-315.

Quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration was pervasive in all of these reported holes within the diorite porphyry Z unit. Disseminated pyrite of 1-3% was identified in the groundmass and locally increases up to 6% with common veinlets of pyrite-sulphosalts up to 20cm and in the case of hole THN25-318 massive sulphide up to 1.5-metre wide. Localized zones of chlorite and potassic alteration was observed.

This newly identified northeast structural trend, the “Northside vein”, which is parallel to the Talisker zone, appears to have a minimum strike of 780m based on six collars-drill sites. Further drilling is required to define the limits of this new trend and to expand on the exceptional high-grade mineralization identified in hole THN25-318.

Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Its flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corp.

