Brixton Metals drills 0.35% cobalt over 30.50 metres at Langis, Ontario

Share this article

Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] reported the first batch of drill results from its 100%-owned Langis Project in the Cobalt Camp of northeastern Ontario, about 500km north from Toronto.

The objective of the 2022 drill program was to test the cobalt-nickel domain at the Langis Project. The program started in early November with 7,000-metre planned and should be completed around December 20. The project is situated within the Timiskaming First Nation traditional territory.

Highlights: Hole LM-22-254 is the best cobalt intercept on the project to date and was collared approximately 30 metres north from the previously released hole LM-18-023 which yielded 0.98 metres of 3.55% cobalt.

Hole LM-22-254 yielded 30.50 metres of 0.35% cobalt, including 10.02 metres of 0.92% cobalt, including 3.50 metres of 1.89% cobalt, including 0.50 metres of 9.01% cobalt, 72.50 g/t silver and 2.58% nickel.

Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “This program is set out to target cobalt-nickel mineralization specifically, as the demand for battery metals increases. We are very excited that our first hole in 2022 has confirmed high-grade of cobalt mineralization at the Langis Project.”

Chairman and CEO Gary Thompson, stated, “With BHP’s strategic investment into Brixton, the primary focus is the advancement of the Thorn Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in British Columbia. However, we are pleased with the progress at the Langis Silver-Cobalt-Nickel Project and can see the merits of this project as a stand-alone cornerstone asset that warrants further drilling. The Langis Project has excellent infrastructure and is near Electra Battery Materials, which is building North America’s first battery materials park. The Langis Project offers great potential for silver, cobalt and nickel. We welcome potential joint venture partners to reach out regarding this unique opportunity.”

Brixton has completed four previous drill campaigns on the Langis Project, all of which have predominantly targeted high-grade silver around the historic workings. Through these programs, several high-grade cobalt intercepts have been observed, including 0.98 metres of 3.55% cobalt in LM-18-23, and 1.0 metres of 1.965% cobalt and 20,995 g/t silver in LM-18-42.

For this fifth season, targeting is focused on cobalt specific structures, testing their continuity and grade. Drill planning involved the use of geology and geochemistry from previous drilling, geophysical surveys and historic underground mapping completed by Agnico in the 1980s. Prior to 2022, Brixton had drilled over 35,100 metres on the Langis Project. The 2022 season started in early November with 7,000 metres planned.

Brixton’s Langis Project is a past-producing mine site that has excellent infrastructure.

On December 12, 2022, Pacific Bay Minerals announced results from its first 2 drill holes at the Atlin Goldfields Project. Diamond drill hole YJ22-01 intersected the Yellowjacket main zone returning 9.96 g/t gold over 3.05 metres from 117.96 metres.

Pacific Bay Minerals [PBM-TSXV] holds an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Atlin Goldfields Project from Brixton Metals for $3.2M in cash, 10M shares and $7M in work commitments, subject to a 2 per cent NSR in favor of Brixton.

Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: the flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC (under Option to Pacific Bay Minerals, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario, and the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA (under option to Ivanhoe Electric [IE-TSX]).





Share this article