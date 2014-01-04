Brixton Metals drills 1.04 g/t gold over 262 metres at Thorn, British Columbia

Share this article

Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] reported additional drill results from its wholly-owned Thorn project in northwest British Columbia within the Taku River Tlingit and Tahltan First Nations’ traditional territory.

Highlights included Hole THN22-255 that returned 262 metres of 1.04 g/t gold from 12 metres depth, including 147.19 metres of 1.59 g/t gold, including 75.49 metres of 2.35 g/t gold and including 6.93 metres of 7.16 g/t gold.

Hole THN22-254 yielded 102 metres of 1.02 g/t gold from 4 metres depth, including 39.00 metres of 2.11 g/t gold, including 8.00 metres of 5.60 g/t gold.

Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “We are encouraged by the broad near surface gold intercepts on the Trapper Gold Target. Gold mineralization including visible gold observed in the quartz diorite host has significantly increased the scale of the Trapper Target which remains open in all directions. We look forward to reporting on the additional 19 holes from Trapper Target and the remaining three deep holes from the Camp Creek Copper Porphyry Target as assays become available from the 2022 Thorn Program.”

The 2022 program included 58 holes for 18,200 metres of drilling across 4 target areas, with most of the drilling at the Camp Creek Copper dominant porphyry, the Trapper Gold Target and to a lesser extent the Outlaw Gold Target and the Metla Copper-Gold Target.

Assays will be released as they become available. During 2022, a total of 520 rocks and 1,157 soil samples were collected with a primary focus on the Metla and Trapper Targets, in addition to the East Copper Target and the Val Copper Target. A total combined 1,229 line-km of airborne magnetics and radiometrics were flown over the Metla, Trapper, Val and East Targets.

The 2022 Phase 2 drill campaign at Trapper was designed to test the southern and eastern extensions of the main mineralized trend previously identified in 2021 and early 2022. Step-out drilling was planned through a combination of mapping, oriented core data, and soil geochemistry, where soil samples collected during the 2022 field season extended the gold and zinc soil anomaly to the south and east. Results from the 2022 drill program continue to demonstrate the potential for broad intercepts of near surface gold mineralization which remains open in all directions.

Drill hole THN22-255 was planned as part of a series of southern step-outs from the previously identified mineralized trend targeting broader intervals of quartz diorite and the contact with the lapilli tuff which have been identified as favorable hosts for gold-bearing mineralized structures at Trapper. THN22-255 was collared from the south into quartz diorite where base metal sulphide veins containing visible gold were observed, assaying 262 metres of 1.04 g/t gold, including 75.49 metres of 2.35 g/t gold, and including 6.93 metres of 7.16 g/t gold. THN22-252 collared off the same pad location, drilling to the northeast, intercepted 123.00 metres of 0.20 g/t gold. Assays are pending for THN22-249 from the same pad location.

Drill hole THN22-245 was drilled as a 50-metre eastern step-out from the THN22-255 and collared into quartz-diorite from the south intercepting visible gold hosted in base metal sulphide veins, assaying 28.00 metres of 1.33 g/t gold within a broader interval of 191.26 metres of 0.53 g/t gold. THN22-247 was drilled down dip, from the same pad location and intercepted 75.00 metres of 0.37 g/t gold, including 7.00 metres of 1.51 g/t gold. Assays are pending for three additional holes drilled from this location.

Drill holes THN22-254 and THN22-257 were both drilled from the same pad location located 115 metres east of THN22-255 and 65 metres east of THN22-245. The pad location was planned to test the southeast extension of the projected diorite-lapilli tuff contact and the main mineralized trend interpreted from soil geochemistry and oriented drill core data. Both holes were successful in intercepting high-grade gold mineralization and visible gold within a broader envelope of low-grade gold mineralization, such as 8.00m of 5.60 g/t Au within 102.00 mteres of 1.02 g/t gold in THN22-254 and 38.00 metres of 1.75 g/t gold within 11.00 metres of 3.62 g/t gold in THN22-257. Assays are pending for two additional holes drilled from this location.

THN22-210 was drilled from the same pad location as previously released holes THN22-208 and THN22-209. THN22-211 was drilled 1.5 km north-west of the main Trapper zone to test a strong geophysical conductor and returned insignificant results. Drill holes THN22-216, THN22-217, THN22-218, and THN22-219 were drilled from the same pad location 130 metres north-northwest from THN22-205 to test the mineralized trend from the opposite direction. THN22-225 and THN22-226 were targeting a visible gold vein found on surface, with grab sample assays up to 106.5 g/t gold. Due to terrain limitations the pad location was not optimal for the target and holes 224-226 returned insignificant results.

The geochemical footprint for the Trapper Gold Target was expanded in 2021 to 4km by 1.5km. Rock grab samples have returned up to 135 g/t gold.

Three holes were drilled into the Outlaw Gold Target during the 2022 season, designed to test the eastern extent of the mineralized sedimentary horizons.

The Outlaw Gold horizon was expanded by 500 metres to the east by hole THN22-212 that yielded 6 metres of 0.17 g/t gold and 20 g/t silver. Hole THN22-214 returned 13 metres of 0.58 g/t gold and an additional interval of 4.75 metres grading 1.82 g/t gold and 68.1 g/t silver. The results were less than anticipated; however, the zone remains open. Hole THN22-215 was drilled between the central and east zones; however, it did not return any significant results.

The Outlaw Target represents a 5km east-west trending gold geochemical anomaly. The best intercept at the Outlaw Target was hole THN14-128 yielding 59.56 metres of 1.15 g/t gold.

Mitchell Smith resigned as Vice President, Investor Relations. Neil MacRae was appointed Senior Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.





