Brixton Metals drills 1,037 g/t Ag over nine metres at Langis, Ontario

Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] provided final drill results from the 2022 drill campaign at its wholly-owned Langis project. The project is located in the Cobalt camp of northeastern Ontario, about 500 km north from Toronto. The 2022 program started in early November and was completed late December with 35 drill holes totalling 7,114.90 metres.

Highlights: Hole LM-22-265 yielded 7.0 metres of 0.37% cobalt from 120 metres depth, including 4.0 metres of 0.60% Co, including 1.0 metres of 1.20% Co.

Hole LM-22-283 yielded 9.0 metres of 1,037 g/t silver from 165 metres depth, including 4.0 metres of 2,043 g/t Ag, including 1.0 metres of 7,910 g/t Ag.

Vice-president of exploration, Christina Anstey, stated: “We are excited to have completed another round of highly successful drilling at the Langis project. Langis drilling continues to generate impressive silver and cobalt intercepts. While the company currently does not have a 2023 budget for this project, it does warrant further exploration drilling.

Cobalt and silver mineralization at Langis appears to be derived from separate mineralizing events, although the host veins commonly share structures with one another and the two can occur together frequently. West-northwest, northwest and east-west trends have been identified for these cobalt- and silver-hosting structures. Cobalt mineralization appears to favour the Coleman member conglomerates of the Gowganda formation, immediately above the Keewatin mafic volcanic rocks, although mineralized veins are observed within the mafic volcanics, as well as within the Nipissing diabase. Cobalt occurs as cobaltite and other Ni-Co-arsenides and sulpharsenides, hosted within quartz-calcite veins. The veins commonly contain pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena and trace native bismuth.

Brixton has completed four previous drill campaigns on the Langis project, all of which have predominantly targeted high-grade silver around the historic workings. Through these programs, several high-grade cobalt intercepts have been observed, including 3.5 metres of 1.89% Co in LM-22-254, 0.98 metres of 3.55% Co in LM-18-23, and 1.0 metres of 1.965% Co and 20,995 g/t Ag in LM-18-42.

For this fifth season, targeting is focused on cobalt specific structures, testing their continuity and grade. Drill planning involved the use of geology and geochemistry from previous drilling, geophysical surveys and historic underground mapping completed by Agnico in the 1980s. Prior to 2022, Brixton had drilled over 35,100 metres on the Langis project. The 2022 season started in early November and was completed late December with 35 drill holes totalling 7,114.90 m.

Over all, the results from the 2022 drilling campaign were successful in identifying new zones of cobalt, nickel and silver mineralization at the Langis property and further drilling is required to test the extents and potential of these zones. Additionally, a total of 78 targets across eight anomalous zones were identified from the 2022 Alpha induced polarization survey with 50 high-priority targets that remain to be tested with drilling.

Brixton’s Langis project has excellent infrastructure and is a past-producing mine and sits at the northern end of Lake Temiskaming, 20 km north of Electra’s cobalt refinery, which should be operational in 2023.





