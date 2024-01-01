Brixton Metals drills 5.67 g/t gold over 3.00 metres within 48.50 metres of 1.16 g/t gold at Trapper Gold Target, Thorn Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Brixton Metals Corp. [TSX-V: BBB; OTCQB: BBBXF] reported the final batch of 2024 drill results from the Trapper Gold Target at its wholly owned, 2,945 km2 Thorn Project. The project is located in Northwest British Columbia, 90km east of Juneau, Alaska.

Highlights: Hole THN24-311 yielded 48.50 metres of 1.16 g/t gold from 73.00 metres depth, including 20.00 metres of 2.34 g/t gold, including 3.00 metres of 5.67 g/t gold.

Hole THN24-310 yielded 42.00 metres of 0.61 g/t gold, including 9.00 metres of 1.16 g/t gold. Gold occurs as native gold and is associated with base metal veins as galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, quartz-carbonate and pyrite

“The 2024 Trapper Gold drill program continued to demonstrate the strong mineralization potential of the target. The Trapper Target remains open in multiple directions and with supporting geochemical, geophysical and structural data, several promising areas for potential expansion have been identified. We look forward to drilling at the Trapper Target in 2025,” stated Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey.

The 2024 drill campaign at the Trapper Gold Target totaled 2,745.60 metres of drilling across 11 HQ-sized diamond drill holes, of which 685.00 metres are covered in this release. The program was designed to test the extents and continuity of the main mineralized corridor along the Lawless Fault zone through a combination of infill and step-out drilling.

Additional step-out drilling was completed north of the main zone, following-up on undercover mineralized zones that were identified during the 2023 drill program. Drilling was planned through a combination of mapping, oriented core data analysis, geophysics, and soil geochemistry. This release covers all remaining drill hole results from the 2024 Trapper Gold Target drill campaign.

Gold mineralization at Trapper is structurally controlled along the Lawless Fault, trending northwest-southeast and dipping moderately to the north in the main drilling area.

Through a combination of oriented core drilling, surface mapping, geochemistry and geophysics, the aim is to achieve predictability of the gold-bearing zones. The current drilling at the Trapper Target is located 7km southeast from the Camp Creek Copper Porphyry Target. At surface, the Trapper Target is expressed as a 4km northwest trending gold and zinc soil geochemical anomaly which is part of the larger 11km gold geochemical anomaly trending from Camp Creek to the Trapper Target.

Future drilling at the Trapper Target will focus on identifying new zones of gold-bearing mineralization undercover within the footprint of this larger gold geochemical anomaly.

The geochemical footprint for the Trapper Gold Target was expanded in 2021 to 4km by 1.5km with a gold-in-soil geochemical signature that has a strong positive correlation to zinc and lead.

Visible gold has been identified in both drill core and surface outcrops across the Trapper Target area and rock grab samples have returned up to 152 g/t gold. Visible gold is recognized in several environments: within base metal veins (sphalerite-galena-pyrite-chalcopyrite), quartz-stockwork, sulphosalt-pyrite veinlets, and rarely disseminated gold in the diorite. In 2021, 2022 and 2023, Brixton drilled 3,107m, 9,119m and 6,625m, respectively. In 2011, forty-two drill holes were completed by a previous operator. The Trapper Target is royalty free.

The southern limit of the Thorn claim boundary is roughly 50 km from tide water. The Thorn Project hosts a district-scale 80km megatrend of Triassic to Eocene, volcano-plutonic complex with several styles of mineralization related to porphyry and epithermal environments. Many large-scale copper-gold targets have been identified for further exploration work.

