Brixton Metals drills 5.74 g/t gold over 64 metres at Thorn Project, British Columbia

Brixton Metals Corp. [BBB-TSXV; BBBXF-OTCQB] reported its first batch of 2022 drill results from its wholly owned Thorn Project located in the Golden Triangle trend of northwestern British Columbia. The project is located within the Taku River Tlingit and Tahltan First Nation’s traditional territory.

Highlights include drill hole THN22-205 that intercepted numerous visible gold counts and returned the highest-grade gold intercept this season. Hole THN22-205 was collared 120 metres west from the discovery hole THN21-186 (300 g/t*m intercept). Hole THN22-205 yielded 64.00 metres of 5.74 g/t gold (367 g/t*m gold), including 52.00 metres of 6.97 g/t gold (362 g/t*m gold), including 28.95 metres of 10.36 g/t gold (300 g/t*m gold), including 7 metres of 19 g/t gold.

Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “We are delighted that our May start to the 2022 season is paying off and that lab turnaround times are a meaningful improvement over last year. We are looking forward to further expanding this exciting new gold discovery at the Trapper Zone both further west, east and at depth. We have many holes yet to drill in this area so we are very excited to see what other discoveries can be made.”

All assay values are uncut weighted averages and intervals reflect drilled lengths as further drilling is required to determine the true widths of the mineralization.

Chairman and CEO, Gary R. Thompson, stated: “The numbers speak for themselves as to the gold potential of the Trapper Target with this outstanding hole. The Thorn Project has many mineralizing centres within the largest mineral claim group held by any company in British Columbia.”

Gold mineralization at Trapper is structurally controlled and northwest, east-west and northeast trends have been identified. The current drilling at the Trapper Target is located about 7km southeast from the Camp Creek Porphyry Target.

A total of 5,091.70 metres have been drilled this season so far, with 2,557 metres at the Camp Creek Porphyry target and 2,533 metres at the Trapper Target.

Drill hole THN22-200 (629m depth) and THN22-202 (636m depth) were drilled in the Camp Creek area from the same pad as pilot holes where if porphyry mineralization was encountered, the larger drill would continue deeper in these holes. Hole THN22-201 was drilled to a depth of 1302m depth and was terminated due to poor ground conditions (assays are pending). Drill holes THN22-203 to THN22-210 were drilled at the Trapper Target. The Nemo Target hole THN22-211 was a geophysical conductor test.

The 2,863 km2 Thorn Project is located approximately 90 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska. The southern limit of the Thorn claim boundary is roughly 50 km from tide water. The Thorn Project hosts a district-scale 80km trend of Triassic to Eocene, volcano-plutonic complex and related sedimentary units with several styles of mineralization related to porphyry and epithermal environments. Fourteen large-scale copper-gold targets have been identified for further exploration work.

The geochemical footprint for the Trapper Gold Target was expanded in 2021 to 4km by 1.5km. The gold-in-soil geochemical signature has a strong positive correlation to zinc-lead. The Trapper Target represents a volcanic and intrusive hosted gold target. In 2021, Brixton completed 15 drill holes between 58-322 metres depth for a total of 3,107 metres. In 2011, 42 drill holes were completed, totaling 8,581 metres, where drill hole TG11-11 returned 32.64 metres of 1.78 g/t gold, including 0.41 metres of 92.8 g/t gold with visible gold. The Trapper Target is royalty free.

Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: the flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC (now under Option to Pacific Bay Minerals [PBM-TSXV], the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario, and the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA (under option to Ivanhoe Electric Inc. [IE-NYSE].





