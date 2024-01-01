Brixton Metals drills 647.83 metres of 0.49% copper equivalent and discovers new gold zone in the Camp Creek Corridor, Thorn Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Brixton Metals Corp. [TSX-V: BBB; OTCQB: BBBXF] reported additional drill hole results from the 2024 season at its wholly owned Thorn Project located in northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Thorn Project is an underexplored copper-gold porphyry district with multiple large scale exploration targets areas identified.

Highlights: Hole THN24-307 intercepted a gold dominant zone of high-sulphidation mineralization: 114.50m of 0.53 g/t Au and 20.1 g/t Ag from 83.5m depth, including 26.00m of 1.89 g/t Au, 74.8 g/t Ag, 0.28% Cu from 172m depth, including 8.00m of 4.52 g/t Au, 148.6 g/t Ag, 0.54% Cu.

Hole THN24-307 intercepted broad zones of Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization: 647.83m of 0.26% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 2.70 g/t Ag, 274 ppm Mo (0.49% CuEq); 261.72m of 0.35% Cu, 0.17 g/t Au, 3.26 g/t Ag, 242 ppm Mo (0.61% CuEq); 50.00m of 0.54% Cu, 0.58 g/t Au, 5.33 g/t Ag, 176 ppm Mo (1.07% CuEq); 10.00m of 0.50% Cu, 2.13 g/t Au, 5.35 g/t Ag, 127 ppm Mo (2.13% CuEq).

Hole THN24-294 intercepted broad zones of Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization: 124.00m of 0.29% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 2.60 g/t Ag, 134 ppm Mo (0.42% CuEq); 52.80 of 0.38% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 3.45 g/t Ag, 148 ppm Mo (0.53% CuEq); 24.00m of 0.47% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 3.41 g/t Ag, 177 ppm Mo (0.64% CuEq).

Christina Anstey, Vice President of Exploration, stated, “We are excited to announce that the latest drill results have significantly expanded the footprint of the Camp Creek Copper Porphyry as well as identifying new areas of near surface high-sulphidation gold-silver-copper mineralization, further confirming the scale copper-gold potential and continuity of the Camp Creek system.”

The 2024 drill program at the Camp Creek Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Porphyry Target consisted of five diamond drill holes totaling 6335.07 metres of which 3247.10 metres is covered in this release.

The 2024 program was successful in its two-fold approach to test for high-grade areas within the known extents of copper porphyry mineralization at Camp Creek as well as expand laterally upon the mineralized footprint. Recent step-out drilling has also identified two new zones of near-surface, high-sulphidation style gold mineralization returning 4.65m of 6.15 g/t Au within 61.5m of 0.89 g/t Au from hole THN24-291 and 8.00m of 4.52 g/t Au within 114.50m of 0.53 g/t Au from hole THN24-307.

Future exploration efforts will aim to further define high-grade zones within the Camp Creek porphyry as well as determine the potential for significant high-sulphidation gold mineralization. Additionally, exploration efforts will focus on developing the district scale potential of the area including testing new porphyry targets that have been identified east along the Camp Creek structure at Cirque and East Cirque. Additional assay results are pending from the 2024 drill program at the Cirque and Trifecta targets, located 3km east and 1.5km southeast respectively from the Camp Creek porphyry.

In addition to broad intervals of porphyry-style mineralization, a shallow gold dominant zone hosting high-sulphidation style mineralization was observed from 83.50m to 198.00m depth returning 4.52 g/t Au over 8.00m within 26.00m of 1.89 g/t Au, all within a broader 114.50m interval of 0.53 g/t Au.

Brixton Metals wholly owns four exploration projects: the flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold project in Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corp.

