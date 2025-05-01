Brixton Metals outlines exploration plans for gold and copper drill targets for Thorn Project, British Columbia

Share this article

Brixton Metals Corp. [TSXV: BBB; OTCQB: BBBXF] reported its 2025 exploration plans for its wholly owned Thorn Copper-Gold Project. The 2945 km2 project is located in northwest British Columbia, Canada, approximately 90km northeast from Juneau, Alaska.

Highlights of Exploration Plan for 2025: The 2025 season has a two-pronged approach: expand near surface gold mineralization and drill for new, near surface copper porphyry discoveries for a combined 8000m to 10,000m.

Shallow drilling to establish the continuity and strike of new feeder-structure high-sulphidation style gold-copper-silver mineralization encountered in holes 307/294/221 within the Camp Creek Corridor. Hole 307 returned 8.00m of 4.52 g/t gold, 148.6 g/t silver, 0.54% copper. Shallow drilling to test the up-dip gold zone identified in hole 221 that returned 55.8 g/t gold over 1.5 metres from 449.5 metres depth.

Drill for new gold mineralization at the Trapper GoldTarget. Expansion drilling in 2024 returned 2 metres of 44.43 g/t gold within 8 metres of 11.37 g/t gold. Follow up drilling is planned along In-law Creek where rock grab samples of in-situ gold have returned up to 152 g/t gold. In addition, drill test within a 2km on-trend gap between the main zone (64m of 5.74 g/t gold) at Trapper and the drilling in 2011 where hole TG11-11 returned 22.86 metres of 2.51 g/t gold, including 4.26 metres of 9.18 g/t gold. new copper porphyry targets Catalyst and Tempest: Drill test two These new targets are located 6-8 km northeast from the Camp Creek porphyry discovery along the Camp Creek Corridor. Rock grab samples of porphyry style stockwork veins from Catalyst returned up to 0.56% copper, 2.87 g/t gold and 30 g/t silver. The showing is located within a broader 1.6km by 1km northeast trending phyllic to argillic alteration zone and remains open.

Chairman and CEO, Gary R. Thompson, stated, “We are excited to open camp and commence the 2025 exploration season at the Thorn Project. The plan is to split our budget 50/50 between gold/copper targets this year. The plan is to be drilling by the 25th of May, with a focus on high impact, near surface targets. We are especially motivated to continue drilling the Trapper Gold Target following up on the previous year’s successful campaigns and given the recent record-breaking gold price. I continue to be amazed with the high number of exploration targets that this project holds. The 2024 exploration season generated several new, large-scale copper-gold targets that have never been drilled; they offer potential for new discoveries.”

In 2024, step-out drilling in Camp Creek identified two new zones of near-surface, high-sulphidation style gold mineralization, possible feeder structures. Three holes, 307, 221, and 294 encountered gold mineralization that appear to have a northeast trend which is parallel to the Camp Creek structural corridor where drilling is planned to test the continuity of this structure. Hole 307 returned 26m of 1.89 g/t gold, 74.8 g/t silver, 0.28% copper from 172m depth including 8.00m of 4.52 g/t gold, 148.6 g/t silver, 0.54% copper.

Shallow drilling is planned to test the up-dip gold zone encountered in hole 221 that returned 55.8 g/t gold over 1.5m from 449.5m depth. Gold mineralization encountered in hole THN24-291 returned 37.30m of 1.35 g/t gold, 16.1 g/t silver, 0.21% copper including 4.65m of 6.15 g/t gold, 61.9 g/t silver, 0.96% copper from 131.7m depth. Hole 291 is located 230m southwest from hole 307 and hole 221 is located 200m northeast from hole 307.

Further, within the area, approximately 600m south from hole 307, is a similar northeast trending high-sulphidation vein feeder structure that outcrops known as the Glenfiddich zone. Some drilling was done in this area, including hole THN13-121 which returned 2.20m of 10.6% copper, 583 g/t silver, and 2.5 g/t gold from 74m metres depth. A cluster of surface rocks samples returning up to 21.5 g/t gold has not been followed up. A few short holes are planned to drill test this gold structure and the potential extension of the Glenfiddich trend.

Trapper Gold Target Drilling: The most significant drill intercept in 2024 was recorded in hole THN24-304, yielding broad intervals of gold mineralization which included several high-grade sub-intervals assaying 82.00 metres of 1.27 g/t gold, including 27 metres of 3.49 g/t gold, including 8m of 11.37 g/t gold and including 2.00 metres of 44.43 g/t gold. In 2022, hole THN22-205 intercepted numerous visible gold counts reporting a drill intercept of 64.00 metres of 5.74 g/t gold, including 52.00 metres of 6.97 g/t gold and including 28.95 metres of 10.36 g/t gold.

Catalyst and Tempest: At the end of the 2024 field season, two new surface showings of copper-gold porphyry mineralization were discovered adjacent to the northeast striking Camp Creek Corridor that hosts the Camp Creek and Cirque Porphyry Targets.

The Catalyst showing, 6 km northeast of the Camp Creek Porphyry Target, is defined by a 300-metre long exposure consisting of stockwork quartz-chalcopyrite-molybdenite A veins hosted within a strong quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration zone. The showing is located within a broader 1.6 km by 1 km northeast trending alteration zone hosting phyllic to argillic assemblages, which transitions into a broader area of propylitic alteration. Soil sample assays to date suggest that mineralization extends up slope from the sampled vein zone.

Rock samples from the Catalyst showing returned up to 0.56% Cu, 0.11% Mo, 2.87 g/t Au, and 30.0 g/t Ag, including a 1.55-metre chip across a stockwork vein zone which assayed 0.46% Cu, 68 ppm Mo, and 0.37 g/t Au. The anomalous gold values from samples containing porphyry style veins are encouraging for the potential of a copper-gold-rich porphyry system.

The Tempest showing is located 4.5 km east of the Camp Creek Porphyry Target and 2.5 km south of the Catalyst showing, hosting a 500m by 600m zone of moderate to strong sericite-clay-pyrite altered porphyry with high sericite crystallinity identified from the SWIR data. At the northwest end of the target, an area with limited outcrop exposure contains stockwork quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrite- molybdenite veins and pyrite-sericite D veins. A magnetic high to the north of the showing suggests potential continuity of the hydrothermal system to the north. Rock sampling at Tempest returned up to 0.36% Cu, 0.28 g/t Au, 10.8 g/t Ag, and 104 ppm Mo.

A 22 line-km IP geophysical survey, further soil-rock geochemical survey and geological mapping are planned prior to drilling these new targets in 2025. The outer boundaries have yet to be defined for these new targets.

Effective May 1, 2025, Michael Rapsch has been appointed VP, Investor Relations. He has been an integral part of Brixton’s team, serving as Senior Manager for the past year.

Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: the flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corp.

