Brixton Metals posts additional high-grade gold assays from Trapper gold target at Thorn Project, British Columbia

Brixton Metals Corp. [TSXV: BBB; OTCQB: BBBXF] reported additional 2024 drill results from the Trapper Gold Target at its wholly owned Thorn Project in northwest British Columbia, 90km east of Juneau, Alaska.

Highlights: Hole THN24-308 yielded 61.95 metres of 1.02 g/t gold from 184.75 metres depth within 77.25 metres of 0.9 g/t gold, including 9.25 metres of 4.79 g/t gold, including 2.25 metres of 18.50 g/t gold.

Hole THN24-309 yielded 28.00 metres of 0.70 g/t gold, including 6.00 metres of 1.24 g/t gold.

Gold occurs as native gold and is associated with base metal veins as galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, quartz-carbonate and pyrite.

“We’re pleased with the recent drill results which reveal encouraging gold grades and align well with our exploration model,” stated Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey. “These results strengthen our understanding of the mineralization in the area and support our strategy to unlock further potential through continued drilling.”

The 2024 drill campaign at the Trapper Gold Target totaled 2,745.60m of drilling across 11 HQ-sized diamond drill holes of which 762.00m are covered in this release. The program was designed to test the extents and continuity of the main mineralized corridor along the Lawless Fault zone through a combination of infill and step-out drilling.

Additional step-out drilling was completed north of the main zone, following-up on undercover mineralized zones that were identified during the 2023 drill program. Drilling was planned through a combination of mapping, oriented core data analysis, geophysics, and soil geochemistry. Additional assays from the 2024 drill campaign will be released when available.

The 2,945 km2 Thorn Project is located approximately 90 km east of Juneau, Alaska. The southern limit of the Thorn claim boundary is roughly 50 km from tide water.

Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corp.

