Brixton Metals posts encouraging Hog Heaven drill results, Montana

Brixton Metals Corp. [TSXV-BBB; OTCQB-BBBXF]) reported initial results from the 2023 Exploration Program on the Hog Heaven Project currently being operated by Ivanhoe Electric Inc. [NYSE American, TSX-IE]. Under a definitive earn-in JV Agreement, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. holds the option to acquire up to 75% interest in the project by incurring USD$40 million of project expenditures and paying Brixton USD$4.5 million. Hog Heaven is a high-sulphidation, epithermal copper-silver-gold project with large scale porphyry copper potential and with historical production located in the state of Montana, USA.

Highlights from Ivanhoe Electric’s Program: Hole HHD-005 returned 311 metres of 1.07 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent) containing 22.89 g/t silver, 0.35 g/t gold, 0.06% copper, 0.55% zinc and 0.36% lead, including the bottom 8 metres yielding 1.32% copper, 0.34 g/t gold, and 23.38 g/t silver from 901 metres depth.

New evidence suggests a deep porphyry copper source to the high-sulphidation epithermal mineralization. Ivanhoe commenced its Typhoon™ geophysical survey on the Hog Heaven Project

VP of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “The fact that drilling has intersected increasing copper as a proportion of mineralization with increasing depth, Cu-Mo stockwork, crosscutting relationships and mineralized breccia fragments are all very encouraging evidence for the existence of a copper porphyry at depth.”

Chairman and CEO, Gary Thompson, stated, “We are delighted to see the exploration success that Ivanhoe Electric is having on the Hog Heaven Project and we look forward to seeing this project advance.”

Ivanhoe Electric commenced drilling on the Hog Heaven Project in June 2023 as part of its JV Agreement with Brixton Metals. To date, the program has consisted of six holes totaling 6,129 metres and drilling is projected to continue with two drill rigs on site, subject to potential winter conditions. Initial drill results from the 2023 program include 311 metres of 1.07 g/t gold equivalent* from 162 to 473 metres, containing 22.89 g/t silver, 0.35 g/t gold, 0.06% copper, 0.55% zinc and 0.36% lead from drill hole HHD-005.

The focus of the 2023 drill program was to test for potential extensions of known silver, gold and copper-rich high-sulphidation epithermal mineralization as well as search for a potential copper porphyry source to the epithermal system. Preliminary results from the 2023 drill campaign have shown that epithermal mineralization extends significantly beyond the depths of previous and historical mining activities. Additionally, new evidence from drill core includes porphyry-style, early-quartz veins and breccia bearing fragments of quartz-stockwork porphyry clasts, suggesting a potential connection to a deep copper porphyry system.

In late September 2023, Ivanhoe commenced an induced-polarization and electromagnetic ground geophysical survey using its proprietary Typhoon™ electrical geophysical surveying transmitter system. The goal of the survey is to assist with identifying additional areas of precious and base-metal bearing, semi-massive and massive sulphide epithermal mineralization at depth.

The Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project is an exploration project which historically produced high-grade silver, gold, and copper. Between 1913 and 1975, Anaconda Copper Mining and lessees produced 6.7Moz Ag, 3,000 oz Au, 23M lbs Pb, and 0.6M lbs Cu from 0.23Mt of direct-ship ore, grading 29 oz/ton Ag. The road-accessible property is located in Flathead County, 55 miles south-southwest of the town of Kalispell, northwestern Montana, USA. Over 700 drill holes were completed over the Main Mine and Ole Hill Targets by previous operators.

Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC.

