Brixton Metals posts Thorn Project drill results, British Columbia

Brixton Metals Corp. [TSXV: BBB; OTCQB: BBBXF] reported the first batch of 2024 drill results from the Trapper Gold Target at its wholly owned Thorn Project. The project is located in Northwest British Columbia, 90km east of Juneau, Alaska.

Highlights: Nine visible gold occurrences observed across three drill holes.

Hole THN24-300 yielded 254.00m of 0.48 g/t Au from 6.00m depth, including 171.00m of 0.63 g/t Au, including 41.00m of 1.08 g/t Au and including 6.00m of 4.19 g/t Au, 22.07 g/t Ag.

Hole THN24-302 yielded 141.00 of 0.35 g/t Au from 9.00m depth, including 30.00m of 0.70 g/t Au and including 10.00m of 0.92 g/t Au.

Hole THN24-303 yielded 216.76 of 0.25 g/t Au from 154.00m depth, including 23.00m of 1.24 g/t Au, including 11.00m of 2.34 g/t Au and including 3.90m of 5.58 g/t Au.

Christina Anstey, Vice President of Exploration, stated, “These latest results from the Trapper Gold Target continue to demonstrate the potential for significant gold mineralization. The results from hole THN24-303 present new opportunities for step-out drilling north of the main target area and we look forward to expanding on these encouraging findings.”

The 2024 drill campaign at the Trapper Gold Target totaled 2,745.60m of drilling across 11 HQ-sized diamond drill holes of which three drill holes totaling 967.00m are covered in this release.

The program was designed to test the extents and continuity of the main mineralized corridor along the Lawless Fault zone through a combination of infill and step-out drilling. Additional step-out drilling was completed north of the main zone, following-up on undercover mineralized zones that were identified during the 2023 drill program. Drilling was planned through a combination of mapping, oriented core data analysis, geophysics, and soil geochemistry. Additional assays from the 2024 drill campaign will be released as they become available.

The geochemical footprint for the Trapper Gold Target was expanded in 2021 to 4km by 1.5km with a gold-in-soil geochemical signature that has a strong positive correlation to zinc and lead. The Trapper Target represents an intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system hosted in volcanic and intrusive rocks. The volcanics are Triassic Stuhini lapilli tuff, while the intrusive phase is a Cretaceous quartz diorite dated at 85.2Ma +- 1.2Ma.

Visible gold has been identified in both drill core and surface outcrops across the Trapper Target area and rock grab samples have returned up to 152 g/t Au. Visible gold is recognized in several environments: within base metal veins (sphalerite-galena-pyrite-chalcopyrite), quartz-stockwork, sulphosalt-pyrite veinlets, and rarely disseminated gold in the diorite. In 2021, 2022 and 2023 Brixton drilled 3,107m, 9,119m and 6,625m respectively. In 2011, 42 drill holes were completed by a previous operator. The Trapper Target is royalty free.

The southern limit of the 2,945 km2 Thorn claim boundary is roughly 50km from tide water. The Thorn Project hosts a district-scale 80km megatrend of Triassic to Eocene, volcano-plutonic complex with several styles of mineralization related to porphyry and epithermal environments. Many large-scale copper-gold targets have been identified for further exploration work.

Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corp.

