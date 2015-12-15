Brixton Metals samples new vein at Thorn Project, British Columbia

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Brixton Metals Corp. [TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF] reported that it has identified a new high-grade gold-copper-silver vein at the Golden Valley Target. This new target is located 17 km south-southeast of its Trapper Gold Target and 24 km northwest from the Golden Bear past-producing gold mine, at its wholly owned Thorn Project in northwest British Columbia.

Highlights: All four rock grabs from a northeast trending massive pyrite-silica outcrop from the newly identified Golden Valley Target returned high grade gold for a strike of 90 metres and up to 2 metres wide.

Sample D132341: 195 g/t gold, 147 g/t silver, 4.11% copper. Sample D132340: 78.7 g/t gold, 73.5 g/t silver, 0.19% copper. Sample D132338: 78.0 g/t gold, 170 g/t silver. Sample D132339: 17.9 g/t gold, 69.3 g/t silver.

Additional samples taken ~400 metres South of the main outcrop also returned strong results. Sample D132342: 32.3 g/t gold, 34.3 g/t silver. Sample D132337: 23.0 g/t gold, 58.7 g/t silver and 0.54% copper.

Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated, “We are encouraged to find new mineralized zones each and every season at the Thorn Project and this year the Golden Valley Vein was another great find. The plan was to follow up on two 2023 rock grab samples collected by a Brixton geologist that returned over 50 g/t gold. We are delighted that all four samples collected this year returned between 17.9 and 195 g/t gold. The Golden Valley Vein is a low elevation target, and follow-up work is planned for early next season in preparation for drilling.”

The objective of prospecting in this area was to follow up on 2023 rock grab sample results that returned 52.5 and 51.7 g/t gold from outcrop of a massive pyrite-silica vein. The northeast trending siliceous outcrop hosts pyrite, chalcopyrite and fine-grained sulphosalts.

Four rock grab samples D132338 to D132341 from the Golden Valley Vein returned between 17.9 and 195 g/t gold. The outcrops of the Golden Valley Vein appear rusty-red and up to 2 metres wide with an apparent strike of about 90 metres, where it was lost under surficial cover material.

Located about 400 metres south from the 195 g/t gold sample (D132341), rock grab samples D132336/D132337 were collected about 100 metres apart along a northeast-trending quartz-pyrite vein which is 0.3 to 1 metre wide and appears to strike intermittently for about 500 metres. Rock grab samples D132342 and D132343 were collected about 20 metres apart along a northeast trending discontinuous pyrite-quartz vein near a northeast trending creek.

Brixton Metals wholly owns five exploration projects: the Langis and Hudson Bay silver projects in Ontario; the Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum project in NW British Columbia; the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc.; and the Atlin Goldfields Project in northwest BC. Brixton holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the silver-focused Silvergruvan Project in Sweden.

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