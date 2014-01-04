Brunswick Exploration drills 1% Li2O over 25.1 metres at Anatacau West, Quebec

Share this article

Brunswick Exploration Inc. [BRW-TSXV; BRWXF-OTCQB] has received all results from its drilling campaign at the Anatacau West project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of northern Quebec. The final results are from the six remaining holes. In total, 17 out of 18 holes intercepted pegmatites and, importantly, the pegmatites remain open at depth and with potential for new pegmatites farther south and to the east.

Highlights: 25.1 metres at 1.00% lithium oxide in drill hole AW-23-17, including 18.1 metres at 1.37% Li 2 O; 18.2 metres at 1.31% Li 2 O in drill hole AW-23-18; 18.2 metres at 1.33% Li 2 O, including 9.5 metres at 1.74% Li 2 O and 3.5 metres at 2.11% Li 2 O in drill hole AW-23-05.

Killian Charles, president and CEO, commented: “We are very excited to return to Anatacau West and Anatacau Main once restrictions have been lifted. The recently announced Anais spodumene showing underscores the regional potential for the two projects. We believe systematic exploration across our claims will continue to lead to new discoveries. Both targets will be prioritized for drilling in late Q3.”

Following drilling completed to date, Brunswick believes it has intercepted at least two continuous, distinct spodumene-bearing pegmatites. All of the pegmatites are oriented north-northeast, are closely spaced in an on-echelon pattern and dip steeply toward the west. The pegmatites are hosted in metasedimentary rocks in an east-west deformation corridor similar to Allkem’s neighbouring James Bay lithium deposit.

Drilling has initially focused on near-surface mineralization with the pegmatites only being drill tested to a maximum vertical depth of 137 metres. They remain open at depth. Furthermore, potential exists for repetition of new pegmatites farther to the south and to the east.

Lithium mineralization consists predominantly of spodumene with minor lepidolite. Spodumene crystals are generally well-formed, decimetric in scale (up to 10 centimetres) and have a white to pale grey colour. Importantly, grade is strongly correlated with visually identified spodumene percentage in core allowing Brunswick to rapidly ascertain the lithium potential of mineralized intercepts in exploration drilling.

True width of intervals is not confirmed but estimated to be approximately 70% of true width. Significant intervals are assay values above 0.1% Li 2 O.

The company announces that the advisory services agreement entered into with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. and originally announced on March 31, 2023, has been rescinded by the parties. The upfront fee of $120,000 paid by the company in consideration for the services to be provided by Red Cloud has been refunded to the company.

