Bureau of Land Management accelerates permitting for Grassy Mountain Gold Project, Oregon

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. [NYSE American: PZG] reported that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has advised the company that following recent changes to NEPA, the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) is now expected to be published in early August 2025.

With the publication of the DEIS, an updated schedule will be posted on the BLM’s permitting dashboard at e-planning and FAST-41. Following a public comment period, the final EIS and Record of Decision (ROD) are now expected to be published concurrently in December 2025.

Paramount CEO and director, Rachel Goldman stated, “From the time that Grassy Mountain was added to the Federal Government’s FAST-41 transparency list we have received tremendous support from the dedicated and talented individuals at the BLM in Oregon who have helped facilitate the accelerated pathway for the EIS, all while maintaining their standards of environmental review and oversight.”

As described in a press release issued by The White House on May 2, 2025: “Inclusion on the Permitting Dashboard as a transparency project makes the environmental review and authorizations schedule for these vital mineral production projects publicly available and allows all of these projects to benefit from increased transparency. The public nature of the dashboard ensures that all stakeholders, from project sponsors and community members to federal agency leaders have up-to-date accounting of where each project stands in the review process.”

Paramount Gold Nevada is a U.S.-based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount holds a 100% interest in three projects: Grassy Mountain; Sleeper and Bald Peak.

The Grassy Mountain Gold Project consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. Grassy contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished.

The Sleeper Gold Project is in northern Nevada. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,474 unpatented mining claims (approximately 44,917 acres).

The drill ready Bald Peak Project in Nevada consists of approximately 2,260 acres.

