C3 Metals drills 0.3% copper, 0.13 g/t gold over 294 metres at Bellas Gate, Jamaica

C3 Metals Inc. [TSXV-CCCM; OTCQB-CUAUF] has intersected 294.0 metres at 0.30% copper and 0.13 g/t gold from surface in drill hole CMH8390-001 at its Camel Hill porphyry prospect on its 100%-owned Bellas Gate project in Jamaica. The drill hole terminated in 0.36% copper mineralization at 600.0 metres. This result is a follow-up to drill hole CMH8350-001 that reported 207.8 metres at 0.43% copper and 0.20 g/t gold (0.57% CuEq) from 22.0 metres downhole, including 135.0 metres at 0.52% copper and 0.27 g/t gold (0.71% CuEq).

Drilling Highlights: Drill hole CMH8390-001 assayed 294.0m at 0.30% copper and 0.13 g/t gold (0.39% CuEq) from surface. After going through a barren dyke, the hole resumed in mineralization and terminated in 0.36% copper at 600.0m. CMH8390-001 confirms strongly altered diorite porphyry with chalcopyrite-rich quartz stockwork veining.

Two additional holes (GOH9075-001 and GOH9075-002) drilled at Geo Hill approximately 1.2km north-northwest of CMH8390-001 intersected low to moderate grade copper-gold mineralization over broad intervals.

A hole drilled approximately 500m west of Camel Hill (GOM8525-001) returned no significant assays but showed pervasive epidote-chlorite-pyrite alteration with locally patchy chalcopyrite, which can be a very common alteration signature within the exterior halo of a porphyry system. The northwest-southeast trending copper-gold anomaly hosting greater than 225ppm copper in soil geochemistry with coincident magnetic and IP chargeability geophysical anomalies stretches approximately 2.0km from Geo Hill to Camel Hill. Geo Hill and Camel Hill appear to be spatially and genetically associated and represent a large porphyry complex that has only been partially drill tested.

Dan Symons, President and CEO, stated, “We continue to intersect long, broad intervals of strong copper mineralization at the Bellas Gate project. These drill results from both Camel Hill and Geo Hill, combined with coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies over approximately 2km, suggest a large hydrothermal system. In fact, when stepping back and looking at our Bellas Gate and Arthurs Seat projects, there is 18km of strong copper-gold soil and rock geochemistry with confirmed multiple porphyries clustered along two distinct northwest-southeast trending belts. Our goal is to find the most fertile areas of this expansive system and work to define economic volumes.”

The Company continues to confirm near surface porphyry copper – gold mineralization with the most recent significant assays coming from Camel Hill and Geo Hill prospects.

Drilling in Jamaica is evaluating porphyry and epithermal style mineralization associated with multi-phase intrusive complexes. The objective is to establish a significant volume of near-surface copper-gold mineralization that would encompass a bornite-rich core as is commonly associated with economic porphyries. A large area between Geo Hill and Camel Hill with copper-in-soil greater than 225ppm and coincident magnetic and IP chargeability geophysical anomalies has yet to be drill tested.

C3 Metals has intersected significant near surface copper-gold mineralization in multiple holes completed at the Bellas Gate project. Porphyry mineralization is interpreted as high level and is telescoped by later stage epithermal copper-gold mineralization. Locally, bornite has been observed at deeper levels in Camel Hill. The company is now updating 3D geologic models and planning further drill holes to evaluate both the near surface and deeper levels of the Camel Hill porphyry system.

In addition, the company has completed trenching and channel sampling at its 100%-owned Arthurs Seat project and its 50%-owned Super Block project. C3 Metals looks forward to providing additional assay results as they become available.

C3 Metals is exploring in Jamaica where it has identified 16 porphyry, 40 epithermal and multiple volcanic redbed copper prospects over a 30km strike extent. The company holds a 100% interest in 17,855 hectares of exploration licenses and a 50% interest in 9,870 hectares in a joint venture with Geophsyx Jamaica Ltd, the largest mineral tenure holder in the country.

Barrick Gold Corp. [ABX-TSX; GOLD-NYSE] announced on May 1, 2024 that it had entered into an earn-in agreement with Geophysx Jamaica Ltd. on approximately 400,000 hectares of exploration licenses, several of which surround C3 Metals’ mineral concessions. Mining is the second largest industry in Jamaica, and historical mining dates back to the colonial eras of the 1500s (Spanish) and 1800s (British).

The company also holds approximately 30,000 hectares located in the prolific high-grade Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of Southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). At Jasperoide, the company has identified over 15 skarn prospects and an outcropping porphyry system over two parallel 28km belts.

The company has published a maiden resource estimate on the first of these skarn targets, which contained Measured & Indicated Resources of 52Mt at 0.5% copper and 0.2 g/t gold.

