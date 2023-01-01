C3 Metals drills 0.45% CuEq over 112.8 metres at Bellas Gate, Jamaica

Share this article

C3 Metals Inc. [TSXV-CCCM; OTCQB-CUAUF] reported assays for PVT0900-003, the third hole of the 2023 drilling program completed on the Provost porphyry target. The company is evaluating an extensive zone of near-surface porphyry and epithermal base and precious metal mineralization at Provost. Provost is located along a 4-km northwest trend at the 100%-owned Bellas Gate project in Jamaica.

Provost drill hole PVT0900-003 (418.6 metres), which was terminated 150 metres short of target depth due to drilling difficulties in a fault zone, intersected 112 metres at 0.35% copper (Cu) and 0.13 g/t gold (Au) (0.44% CuEq (copper equivalent)) from 305.8 metres, with the last 1.1 metres of the hole ending in high-grade epithermal-style mineralization grading 1.27% copper and 4,090 g/t silver (Ag). This hole extended known copper-gold mineralization at Provost by 150 metres to the northwest.

Drilling highlights: PVT0900-003 intersected 112 metres at 0.35% copper and 0.13 g/t gold (0.44% CuEq) from 305.8 metres and terminated in an epithermal vein, with the last 1.1 mietres of the hole grading 1.27% copper and 4,090 g/t silver.

The Porphyry copper-gold mineralized zone was extended by 150 metres along strike from PVT0900-002, which intersected 390.7 metres at 0.37% copper and 0.19 g/t gold (0.50% CuEq) from 64.1 metres, including 279.5 metres at 0.43% copper and 0.24 g/t gold (0.60% CuEq).

Assays are pending for completed drill holes PVT0900-004 (300.2 m) and CMH8275-001 (500.4 m). Drilling is well advanced on two additional holes.

Dan Symons, President and CEO, stated, “The importance of PVT0900-003 expanding copper-gold mineralization 150 metres to the northwest and ending in a high-grade epithermal copper-silver vein cannot be overstated. The intersection of metal rich intermediate-high sulphidation epithermal veins overprinting porphyry mineralization demonstrates the presence of a multi-phase system with potential for both bulk tonnage copper-gold and high grade precious and base metal vein deposits.

“Whilst two recent holes failed to achieve target depth due to drilling difficulties in fault zones, we are very excited by the assay results and drill core returned to date. With the knowledge gained on the ground conditions encountered recently, we intend to follow up on these highly promising intersections using modified drilling techniques better suited to achieving target depth and fully testing the depth extent of this large, mineralized system.”

The company’s man-portable rig is currently evaluating near-surface tonnage potential of porphyry and epithermal style base and precious metal mineralization at Provost. The larger contract rig is testing for depth extension to the copper-gold mineralization at Camel Hill.

At Provost, C3 Metals’ man-portable drill rig is evaluating a 1,500m by 350m coincident alteration, geochemical and geophysical anomaly. Porphyry and epithermal style mineralization at Provost is capped by a late-stage volcanic conglomerate (lahar) that is interpreted to have preserved the system during late-stage hydrothermal activity.

Drilling to date confirms porphyry copper-gold mineralization is overprinted by intermediate and high sulphidation epithermal veins that extend to at least 400m depth. The sub-surface mineralized zone has been expanded a further 150 metres northwest of PVT0900-002. It is very positive to confirm this high-grade epithermal potential within the porphyry system at such an early stage in the program.

Drilling at Provost has traced porphyry and epithermal style mineralization along 400 metres of strike length and approximately 400 metres down dip. PVT0900-003 expands the northwest striking mineralized zone an additional 150 metres. Mineralization remains open along strike and at depth.

C3 Metals is exploring in Jamaica where it has identified 16 porphyry and 40 epithermal prospects over a 30km strike extent across its 20,700-hectare exploration licenses package.

