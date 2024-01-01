Cabral Gold discovers new mineralized zone at Machichie Main Gold Deposit, Brazil

Share this article

Cabral Gold Inc. [TSXV: CBR; OTC Pink: CBGZF] reported results from 11 additional reverse circulation (RC) drill holes and two trenches at the Machichie Main gold deposit within the Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil.

Highlights: Drill hole RC0515 returned 10 metres at 2.2 g/t gold from surface and 3 metres at 15.9 g/t gold from 16 metres depth within weathered gold-in-oxide material (saprolite). The hole also intersected 11 metres at 0.9 g/t gold in fresh rock from 31 metres depth.

Drill hole RC0504 drilled at the Machichie Main gold deposit at Cuiú Cuiú returned 12m at 3.1 g/t gold including 3m at 11.2 g/t gold in weathered gold-in-oxide material at surface.

The drill result from RC504 indicates the presence of a new previously unrecognized mineralized zone located 40m north of the main mineralized structure at Machichie Main. The new zone is open to the east and west and will require further drilling.

Additional drill results from Machichie Main include 7m at 2.8 g/t gold, including 2m at 7.5 g/t gold in RC502, and 15m at 1.5 g/t gold in RC506. Other notable results included 6m at 0.9 g/t gold from RC508, 5m at 1.2 g/t gold from RC511, and 2m at 6.6 g/t gold from RC519

Trench CT054 also returned 13m at 2.3 g/t gold in saprolite material on surface including 5m at 5.8 g/t gold.

Alan Carter, President and CEO commented, “The identification of a new and previously unrecognized parallel zone of mineralization at Machichie Main is a very positive development. Together with the other new drill and trench results released today, this underlines the potential of the Machichie Main deposit to make a meaningful contribution to the near-term development plans for the gold-in-oxide material at Cuiú Cuiú, as well as the global resource base within the district The trench results are again significant because they confirm the presence of excellent grades within gold-in-oxide material at surface. This bodes very well for our efforts to upgrade the Inferred resources at Machichie Main and significantly updating the PFS study released in October 2024.”

The Machichie Main zone is an E-W trending zone of gold mineralization which is located 500 metres north of the MG gold deposit. As with the MG and Central gold deposits, the zone of primary mineralization within intrusive rocks is overlain by an extensive weathered layer consisting of near-surface sediments and underlying saprolite (weathered intrusive rock). Both types of material are considered gold-in-oxide material. A preliminary Inferred resource estimate of 3.73 milliion tonnes (Mt) at 0.5 g/t gold was calculated for the gold-in oxide material only at Machichie Main and was released in October 2024.

The main objective of the current program is to upgrade a significant portion of the current Inferred resources to Indicated status so they can be included in the mine plan for the heap-leach starter operation. The current program of drilling and trenching is also aimed at shedding light on the underlying primary mineralized zone in the intrusive rocks and collecting additional material for a series of metallurgical column-leach tests.

Results have been received on two additional trenches which have been developed recently at Machichie Main to obtain samples for metallurgical testing and further define mineralization in the oxide zone. Results have previously been received on two trenches with trench CT051 returning 20m at 3.6 g/t gold including 4m at 15.7 g/t gold in weathered gold-in-oxide saprolite material.

Results were received on Trench CT054, which was excavated 225m east of CT051, and returned 13m at 2.3 g/t gold in saprolite material including 5m at 5.8 g/t gold. Mineralization is open to the north and south. A second trench was taken 25m east of CT054 on section 553180E and returned 10m at 0.31 g/t gold.

These trench results continue to confirm the presence of significant high-grade gold mineralization within gold-in-oxide material at Machichie Main and bode well for the possible inclusion of additional Indicated resources from Machichie Main into an updated mine plan for the heap leach starter operation at Cuiú Cuiú.

Results were received on 11 RC drill holes (RC502, RC504 to RC509, RC511, RC513, RC515 and RC519) at Machichie Main. All of the holes were again drilled on the margins of the gold-in-oxide zone to determine the extent of the near-surface mineralization, and apart from one hole they all intersected multiple zones of mineralization.

Several of the holes cut significant intercepts within the gold-in-oxide material, e.g. 12m at 3.1 g/t gold from surface, including 3m at 11.2 g/t gold in RC504, 3m at 1.3 g/t gold in RC508, 3m at 1.0 g/t gold in RC511, 10m at 2.2 g/t gold and 3m at 15.9 g/t gold in RC515 and 3m at 2.3 g/t gold in RC519.

Excellent results were returned from the underlying primary intrusive material with 7m at 2.8 g/t gold including 2m at 7.5 g/t gold in RC502 and 15m at 1.5 g/t gold in RC506. Other notable results included 6m at 0.9 g/t gold from RC508, 5m at 1.2 g/t gold from RC511, 11m at 0.9 g/t gold from RC515 and 2m at 6.6 g/t gold in RC519.

Hole RC 515 was drilled on the same section at trench CT051 which recently returned 20m at 3.6 g/t gold, including 4m at 15.7 g/t gold in gold-in-oxide material. The mineralized interval intersected in RC515, i.e. 10m at 2.2 g/t gold and 3m at 15.9 g/t gold from 16m depth, is almost certainly the same mineralized zone intersected in trench CT051.

Hole RC504 is of particular significance as it was drilled on the extreme northern end of section 553060E where a previous diamond drill hole, DDH303, was drilled from the south and intersected the main mineralized zone at depth returning 6.4m at 11.6 g/t gold. RC504, however, was drilled from the north and cut a previously unrecognized zone in saprolite returning 12m at 3.1 g/t gold from surface including 3m at 11.2 g/t gold.

This zone is interpreted to be a new mineralized structure located parallel to and 40-50 metres north of the main mineralized zone at Machichie Main. The zone remains open to the east west and at depth and will require further drilling.

The company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará, northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain NI 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt at 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 11.11Mt at 0.48 g/t gold (171,883oz) in oxide material.

The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt at 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 12.22Mt at 0.39 g/t gold (151,608oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated 12Oct22.The resource estimate for the oxide material is based on an NI 43-101 compliant estimate released on 21Oct24.





