Cabral Gold drills 11.6 g/t gold over 6.4 metres at Cuiu Cuiu, Brazil

Share this article

Cabral Gold Inc. [CBR-TSXV; CBGZF-OTC] reported assay results from five diamond drill holes testing the Machichie Main zone discovery within the Cuiu Cuiu gold district, Brazil.

Highlights are as follows. DDH303 returned the following intervals in primary intrusive basement rocks: 6.4 metres of 11.6 g/t gold from 123.6 metres, including 1.1 metres of 60.0 g/t gold, 3.8 metres of 1.3 g/t gold from 81.9 metres and 1.9 metres of 2.2 g/t gold, from 76.8 metres.

DDH279 returned the following intervals in primary intrusive basement rocks: 16 metres of 2.9 g/t gold from 112.4 metres, including 1.1 metres of 29.7 g/t gold, 3.6 metres of 3.4 g/t gold from 232.6 metres, including 0.5 metres of 14.9 g/t gold, 3.2 metres of 2.7 g/t gold, from 77.2 metres and 3.0 metres of 1.1 g/t gold, from 138.5 metres.

DDH302 returned 7.3 metres of 5.0 g/t gold from 202.5 metres, including 1.8 metres of 18.5 g/t gold. DDH300 returned 15.7 metres of 1.6 g/t gold from 176.2 metres, including 0.8 metres of 8.9 g/t gold, and 0.5 metres of 12.5 g/t gold. DDH301 returned 12.2 metres of 1.4 g/t gold from 215.6 metres.

These diamond-drill results from Machichie provide further evidence of the continuity of the Machichie Main zone at depth and indicate that this zone also contains a significant amount of high-grade gold mineralization

Alan Carter, President and CEO, commented, “These drill results from the eastern part of the Machichie Main zone extend the mineralized zone to depth, it remains open down-dip on every section. All five follow-up diamond-drill holes at the Machichie Main zone cut broad zones of alteration including significant zones of high-grade mineralization. This is very similar to the style of mineralization found within the Central and MG gold deposits, as well as the new PDM discovery. Recent trenching to the west also suggests that the Machichie Main zone extends for more than 900m along strike. To the west, it coalesces with a major north-east trending vein array. Combined, the Machichie W, Machichie SW, Machichie Main zone and Machichie NE target areas are now referred to as the Machichie Complex, which is likely to grow into a significant deposit.”

The Machichie target is located 500 metres northwest of the MG gold deposit. The current drill program testing the Machichie Main zone was designed to expand the zone of mineralization down-dip and along strike.

The results from the initial five diamond-drill holes at the Machichie Main zone confirm that the mineralized zone is open at depth, and also demonstrated down-dip continuity.

Further drilling will be required to define this area further, but the Machichie region now has multiple mineralized areas that may combine to form the next new significant gold deposit at Cuiu Cuiu. The recent trenching to the west suggests that the Machichie Main zone could extend at over 900 metres from east to west, and it remains open to the west. The new northeast-trending vein arrays and Machichie NE remain open in all directions and have been only subjected to scout drilling to date.

All mineralization encountered at Machichie to date remains open down-dip and along strike. The Machichie Complex could prove to be the next significant gold deposit at Cuiu Cuiu.

Results are pending on 12 diamond-drill holes at MG. Results are pending on eight additional follow-up diamond-drill holes at Machichie. Results are also pending on six diamond-drill holes at the Indio.

The company has a 100% interest in the Cuiu Cuiu gold district located in the Tapajos Region, within the state of Para in northern Brazil. Two gold deposits have so far been defined at Cuiu Cuiu and contain NI 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 5.9Mt of 0.90 g/t (200,000 oz) and Inferred resources of 19.5Mt of 1.24 g/t (800,000 oz).





Share this article