Cabral Gold files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Prefeasibility Study on gold-in-oxide starter operation at Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project, Brazil

Cabral Gold Inc. [TSXV: CBR; OTC Pink: CBGZF] reported that it has filed a NI 43-101 technical report led by Ausenco do Brasil Engenharia Ltda. for the Prefeasibility Study on the Gold-in-Oxide Starter Operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project in Pará State, north-central Brazil.

The results of the Prefeasibility Study were originally presented in a news release October 21, 2024, which is also available for review on SEDAR and on the company’s website.

The company has a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain NI 43-101 Indicated resources of 12.29Mt of 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 11.11Mt of 0.48 g/t gold (171,883oz) in oxide material.

The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt of 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 12.22Mt of 0.39 g/t gold (151,608oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022.The resource estimate for the oxide material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated December 4, 2024.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil’s history producing an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

