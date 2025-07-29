Cabral Gold files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Updated Prefeasibility Study at Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project, Brazil

Share this article

Cabral Gold Inc. [TSXV: CBR; OTCQB: CBGZF] reported that it has filed a NI 43-101 technical report for the Updated Prefeasibility Study on the Gold-in-Oxide Starter Operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project in Pará State, north-central Brazil.

Results of the report were originally presented in a news release dated July 29, 2025. There are no material differences between the results announced in the news release and the results in the report.

Cabral’s board of directors also approved the granting of stock options pursuant to the plan. The stock options entitle the holders to purchase a total of 1,475,000 common shares in the capital stock of the company at a price of $0.45 per common share. The grant includes 400,000 stock options granted to one independent director and 1,075,000 stock options granted to six employees and consultants. The stock options are exercisable for five years and are subject to vesting over 24 months.

The company has a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil and has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará, northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain NI 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt at 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt at 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt at 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt at 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on the results of the report dated July 29, 2025.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil’s history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

